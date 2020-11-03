Six incumbent Republican state legislators had no opposition on Tuesday’s ballot.
Cruising to an all-but-certain victories were Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Walker Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District).
• Rigby won his second term after defeating former Democratic representative Bryan Barbin in 2018. Rigby previously ran two unsuccessful campaigns against Barbin. The Ferndale resident formerly served as that borough’s police chief and borough councilman.
The 71st District includes the City of Johnstown and nearby communities. They include Brownstown, Daisytown, Dale, East Conemaugh, Ehrenfeld, Ferndale, Franklin, Geistown, Lorain, Paint, Scalp Level, South Fork, Southmont, Summerhill and Westmont boroughs and Adams, Conemaugh, Richland, Stonycreek and West Taylor townships.
• Metzgar, a Berlin attorney, won his seventh term in the state house. He was first elected in 2008 at age 27 – one of the two youngest members at the time. He emerged from a field of five Republicans to win the 2008 primary and then defeated Democrat Ken Warnick to take the seat of long-time legislator Bob Bastian, who retired.
The 69th District straddles the Somerset-Bedford county line, covering a large part of Somerset County. It includes Somerset, Windber, Berlin and Rockwood boroughs, among others.
• Dowling is a Uniontown native who was first elected in 2016, defeating incumbent Democrat Tim Mahoney. He has a background as a small business owner.
The 51st district covers parts of Fayette and Somerset counties, including Addison, Elk Lick, Lower Turkeyfoot, Summit and Upper Turkeyfoot townships and Addison, Confluence, Garrett, Meyersdale, Salisbury and Ursina boroughs.
• Reese is returning for his seventh term in the house. He lives in Mount Pleasant and formerly held positions in higher education and government in Westmoreland County. He was elected following the retirement of Jess Stairs, who served the district for 32 years.
The district includes parts of Westmoreland and Somerset counties, including Conemaugh and Jenner townships and Jennerstown and Boswell boroughs
• Sankey is a former Clearfield businessman who won his fifth term in the house. He first claimed the seat in 2012, following the retirement of Camille “Bud” George.
The 73rd District includes parts of Clearfield and Cambria counties, with Barr, Blacklick, Susquehanna and West Carroll townships and Hastings, Nanty Glo, Northern Cambria and Vintondale boroughs in Cambria.
• Topper, a former minister, moves into his third full term. He took first won the office in a January 2014 special election following the death of Rep. Dick Hess.
The 78th District includes most of Bedford County, including the Borough of Bedford.
