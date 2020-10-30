As Election Day approaches, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said his office has not received “any specific or direct reports of planned disturbances at any polling place within Cambria County, and we are optimistic that voting will occur on Tuesday without incident.”
Neugebauer said law enforcement is prepared to respond “appropriately” to any incidents “in order to ensure that everyone who chooses to exercise their right to vote has an opportunity to do so.”
The DA’s office will be in communication with area law enforcement agencies through Election Day, and officials will be available for assistance if needed.
Neugebauer urged anyone who experiences “an issue within a polling place” with voting to contact the Cambria County Election Office at 814-472-1460 or 814-472-1464 or speak to elections officials at their polling place.
“We ask everyone to please have patience at what are expected to be very busy polling places,” he said. “And to be respectful of everyone voting.”
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, of the Western District of Pennsylvania, has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric G. Olshan and Lee J. Karl to serve as district election officers for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
They will handle complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns on Election Day, Brady said, working in consultation with Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“To maintain ordered liberty and the consent of the people,” Brady said as he announced those appointments, “we must ensure that our elections are free and fair. Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The Department of Justice will be active and vigilant this election season to protect the integrity of the election process.”
Brady’s office said that its appointment of district election officers is meant “to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing local points of contact within the Department (of Justice) for the public to report possible election fraud and voting rights violations” while the polls are open on Election Day.
The two officers will be on duty while the polls are open Tuesday.
Olshan will be available by phone at 412-644-3500 or 412-894-7446, and Karl will be able to be reached by the public at 412-644-3500 or 412-894-7488. Brady advised members of the public to call 911 in the event of a crime of violence, or intimidation.
Complaints about possible violations of federal voting rights laws can be made to the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at 800-253-3931 or using the online form available at civilrights.justice.gov.
The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro encouraged Pennsylvanians to report any election-related concerns to the judge of elections at their polling places and to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s hotline at 1-877-VOTES-PA. Shapiro’s office said that “any activity that has the effect of disrupting voters or interfering with any voter’s right to vote, inside or outside of the polling place, may be illegal and should be reported to officials.”
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Pennsylvania Director of Homeland Security Marcus Brown met Oct. 2 with the state’s three top federal prosecutors and with FBI agents from Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to review security-related preparations for the upcoming election.
U.S. Attorneys Brady, David J. Freed and William M. McSwain, of the Western District of Pennsylvania, the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, respectively, discussed ensuring the safety, security and integrity of the election with Boockvar and Brown, according to a statement from Boockvar’s office.
“We are also in close coordination with other key agencies such as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, all 67 counties across the commonwealth, and many other state and federal security and elections partners, to ensure a free and fair election for every Pennsylvanian,” Boockvar said.
