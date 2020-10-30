Through all of the historic and sometimes chaotic events of 2020 – the COVID-19 pandemic, riots in the streets of major cities, exponential growth in the use of write-in ballots, divisive politics on the campaign trail, the death of a Supreme Court justice followed by the filling of the seat just two weeks before Election Day – polling in the presidential race has remained mundanely steady.
On Thursday, Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president, held a 7.4 percentage-point lead over President Donald Trump, a Republican, in the RealClearPolitics.com average of nationwide polls. Biden was up by an identical 7.4 percentage points on March 21, right before the coronavirus outbreak started to fully strike the country.
Biden’s edge has dipped below 5 and peaked above 10 for briefs periods, while only one poll, among the more than 200 used by RCP in the past eight months, has shown Trump with a lead.
G. Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, described the race as “static.”
“Nothing has seemed to have affected it,” Madonna said. “Up a couple points, down a couple points.”
A Franklin & Marshall College Poll released on Thursday showed that 88% of Republicans supported Trump, while 88% of Democrats backed Biden. Very few undecideds remained – 2% Republican, 3% Democratic, 5% independents or something else.
So Madonna does not expect substantial change in the final hours before Election Day on Tuesday, especially with more than 80 million mail-in ballots already cast.
“I just don’t think that’s going to happen this year because of the polarization,” Madonna said.
Respondents in the Franklin & Marshall Poll of likely Pennsylvania voters favored Biden 50% to 44%. The RCP average of polls for the commonwealth had Biden leading by an average of 4.3 percentage points as of Thursday.
Trump has been publicly dismissive of the polls, pointing to how Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, led for much of the 2016 race, including when the final RCP average had her up by 3.2 points. Clinton eventually carried the popular vote by 2.8 million, but lost the Electoral College 304-227.
“Four years ago, remember our meetings?” Trump asked thousands of supporters during a rally earlier this week at Altoona-Blair County Airport in Martinsburg. “It was a love-
fest right from the beginning. Wasn’t it? ... You know what, it’s more so than it was four years ago. And they’re going to be finding that out very soon.
“They’re going to be finding it out.”
Trump predicted another victory during the rally.
“We’re going to win the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Trump said. “We’re going to win four more years.”
Locally, congressional races in the 13th District and 15th District are considered to be solidly in favor of the Republican candidates by all major prognosticators, including Sabato’s Crystal Ball, published by the University of Virginia Department of Politics.
In the 15th, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, is running against Robert Williams, a pastor and emergency medical technician. In the 13th, freshman U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, is looking to retain his seat against the challenge of Todd Rowley, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent.
“We have both races rated Safe Republican, and we’ve seen no reason to shift them otherwise,” said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball. “I am very curious to see what the presidential race looks like in those districts.
“They are both districts where Trump ran markedly ahead of (2012 Republican Party presidential nominee Mitt) Romney, and I would think in order to win Pennsylvania, Trump probably will need even bigger margins than last time.”
