Mail-in ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday and received by 5 p.m. Friday at Pennsylvania’s county election offices will be kept separate from all other ballots.
The Supreme Court of the United States ruled those ballots could be counted. Justices also denied a later request from the Pennsylvania Republican Party to review the decision on an accelerated basis.
But future legal action, regarding the acceptance of ballots that arrive for three days after polls close, might take place in the court, therefore they are being kept apart from the rest.
“We’re going to accept them, but we have to segregate them,” Cambria County Election Director Shirley Crowl said. “We’re not allowed to count them until the state tells us that we are.”
President Donald Trump, who has often been critical of mail-in voting, said he might pursue legal action in some states.
“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one,” Trump wrote on Monday in an official statement posted at Twitter. “It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!”
“I have no idea what he’s talking about, but to say anything about inciting violence is completely inappropriate,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on CNN.
“We want to make sure every qualified voter has the right and opportunity to vote, and I honestly can’t imagine what he’s talking about.”
State Democrats, specifically Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have been outspoken proponents of the commonwealth’s mail-in process.
“These are unprecedented times,” Wolf said in a recent commercial. “Because of the coronavirus, there were millions of votes cast by mail, So, it may take longer than usual to count every vote. The folks in our election offices – your neighbors, family and friends – are working hard. Ensuring every single vote is counted. So, it may take a little longer than we’re used to – even a few days.
“But that’s OK, because it’s critical that your vote is counted. And it will be.”
Almost 3.1 million mail-in ballots were sent out to Pennsylvania voters with at least 2.5 returned as of Election Day, according to electproject.github.io/Early-Vote-2020G/PA.html. Local totals were Cambria (17,453 out of 21,485), Somerset (8,135 out of 9,584) and Bedford (5,536 out of 6,714).
Those ballots were not allowed to be opened until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Cambria, Somerset and Bedford started canvassing those votes on Election Day.
Seven counties – Beaver, Greene, Mercer, Juniata, Cumberland, Monroe and Montour – did not plan to start counting any mail-in votes until Wednesday, according to research done by political analyst Ben Forstate. More than 160,000 mail-in ballots combined were requested in those counties.
