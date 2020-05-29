There will only be one local contested Pennsylvania House of Representatives primary race and likely just a single head-to-head contest in the general election, too.
On Tuesday, Republican voters in the 72nd Legislative District will choose between Gerald Carnicella and Howard Terndrup for the party’s nomination – with the winner to go up against state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, in the fall.
Republican state Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) have no primary opponents. No Democrats are running in those districts.
So, barring third-party or independent challenges, they will be reelected without opposition, leaving only a race in the 72nd, which covers more than 30 municipalities in Cambria County.
And that race is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has altered personal lives, business and politics, including causing the rescheduling of the primaries from the original date of April 28.
Carnicella called the pandemic and the ensuing shutdown “just the craziest thing ever.”
Now, after about two months, Pennsylvania is starting to open up from the red level stay-at-home orders. Cambria and Somerset counties will move to green Friday after the primaries.
“I don’t want to open it up full-scale willy-nilly,” Carnicella said. “We want to do it safely. But we’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get the economy going. Otherwise, if we wait too long with this, there may not be any coming back.
“Businesses are going to be so devastated. They’ll lose all the capital.”
Even with Cambria County having moved from the red to yellow advanced mitigation stage, a “fear factor” element still exists, mostly among senior citizens, an age range with the highest mortality rate from COVID-19, according to Terndrup.
“It’s a challenge for everybody,” Terndrup said. “I’m hoping we get back on track as soon as possible.”
Pandemic, other issues
Burns, a six-term state representative, said that, in his opinion, the situation calls for elected officials with an understanding of how the governing process works.
“These are very turbulent times we’re in,” Burns said. “I feel we need a leader with experience, somebody to guide us through here, somebody that can work with both sides, work with Republicans and Democrats. I’ve proven, time and time again, that I’ve always put the people before politics. I’ve worked with both Republicans and Democrats. I’ll work with independents. Heck, I even work with people that aren’t even registered to vote, as long as they’re willing to get things done for our community.”
But all of the other issues in the 72nd – job creation, blight, education, poverty, crime, opioids, population loss, agriculture changes – still remain, even as the pandemic has been the focus of life for weeks now.
Carnicella, a Patton resident who ran against Burns for the 72nd seat in 2018, has emphasized the need for job creation and to address the local drug epidemic with new ideas.
“It’s time for a change,” Carnicella said. “And, given the circumstances presently, I’m telling people what I want to do for them economically, what my plans are, what my ideas are, and just see what happens. I’m not going to quit. I’m standing up for the people. I’ll be a voice for the people.”
Matching jobs, workers
Burns is campaigning on his experience, which includes working with other elected officials on regional projects.
“I’ve learned to use seniority to my benefit and the benefit of the community in Harrisburg,” Burns said. “We were able to bring back close to $200 million, since I’ve taken office, in the forms of grant funding opportunities from the state back to our districts. That’s a huge amount of money that goes to projects that lead to job creation, that lead to infrastructure, that lead to making our community a better place to live. And that’s my main goal.”
Carnicella’s background includes decades of music performing and promotion, business investment and scholastic sports officiating.
Terndrup, of Cambria Township, owns Terndrup Lawn Care.
He, too, has made job creation one of his main points.
“(I support) anything that we would do to encourage young people to be able to stay here and be employed here,” Terndrup said. “That’s still going to be the case, although now it’s changing with there being some more people – with maybe unemployment – that are looking for jobs. We had a workforce shortage prior to the virus. Unemployment was really low. A lot of the small businesses I deal with had ‘help wanted’ signs. They would all hire somebody if they could find somebody with the training. That’s still my emphasis.”
