ELECTION 2020 | Local Biden supporters celebrate apparent victory, while Trump backers lament voting process

Lauri Skyles said she enjoyed the sight of about 30-car parade in downtown Johnstown on Saturday afternoon when the presidential election was called for Democrat Joe Biden.
“The right man won,” the Johnstown said.
With recounts and lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump still hanging in the balance, local voters both celebrated and lamented the news that Biden had been declared president-elect and Kamala Harris vice president-elect.
Skyles had long been registered Republican and worked the polls for many elections, but went for Biden this year.
“I vote on character,” she said. “I never voted straight party. I vote on the person, and I think Biden is a Christian man, a family man. And I like his running mate Kamala Harris, too.”
Skyles voted by absentee ballot, she said.
Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes gave Biden the push Saturday to be dubbed the winner, but Cambria County voted largely for Trump.
Cambria County’s unofficial election results show 68% of votes (47,885) for Trump while 30% of voters chose Biden.
'Come together now'
Craig Hall, whose Cooper Avenue home is decorated with Biden-Harris signs, reflected on the history that was made.
He is thrilled that Harris is set to become the first Black, female vice president.
“The vice president is a Black woman,” he said, letting the reality sink in.
And he’s optimistic that people’s worries about Biden will prove inaccurate.
“A lot of people are talking about he’s ending the fracking industry, but I don’t think he’ll make a big deal of that," Hall said. "But I think he will make big changes for the better. And if he doesn’t – she will.”
He said Trump fomented too much division.
“We may not all agree on everything – Black, white – but we will come together now,” he said. “Trump’s voice brings out anger for nonsense.”
Biden campaign signs and a Black Lives Matter sign are displayed at the Arthur Street residence of Travis Hill. His children played outside while he worked underneath his car Saturday after hearing the news.
“Biden represents the truth. That’s all we want in this world,” Hill said. “Lies hurt us. Trump has lied about COVID-19, he’s lied about race relations and the economy.”
Despite the hype of Trump’s impact on the economy, Hill said Trump did not deliver on his campaign promise to provide jobs in the oil and coal industries.
“He promised a lot of jobs," Hill said. "He didn’t make good on those jobs in Pennsylvania and the Midwest.”
Trump and economy
A parade of vehicles with Biden-Harris campaign signs plastered in the windows honked through Richland Township.
It was unpleasant noise to Keith Onderko and Ron Orchard, who were outside near the Trump sign in the front yard of Onderko’s home on Hoffman Drive.
“We’ve had the best economy with Trump," Onderko, a plumber, said.
Orchard, of Somerset, agreed. As a self-employed collectibles businessman, he said he supports whichever candidate interferes the least with businesses.
“I’m a freedom-loving guy,” Orchard said, adding that he believes Biden represents big government and his plans smack of socialism.
Orchard, 50, said he's lived mostly in Johnstown but also Florida. In that state, citizens of Cuban descent turned out for Trump and not Biden.
“Why? Because they emigrated from a socialist country,” Orchard said.
Biden has rebutted Trump's attempts to paint him as a socialist, but Orchard points to the single-payer health care plan desired by the Democratic Party.
“It’s a socialized health-care plan he wants," Orchard said. "That’s what single-payer is. No one gets good health care from that."
Orchard and Onderko also said they believe Biden’s plans for raising taxes will hurt businesses; his gun policy equates to infringing on Second Amendment rights; and they worry he will amplify COVID-19 restrictions on business.
“Past democratic presidents ... even Bill Clinton still loved the country," Orchard said. "That seemed to change with President Obama. And now Biden.”
'Vote-counting process'
At the Rietscha home on Davis Street in Johnstown, Lonnie Rietscha and his daughter, Hannah, said they support Trump. As Catholics, they said the pro-life vote with Trump is important.
“It’s over when it’s over,” Rietscha said, referencing the lawsuits Trump filed in states including Pennsylvania, where he questioned the legality of mail-in ballots.
For Hannah, 19, it was her first time voting.
“Regardless of who you voted for, the vote-counting process should be fair," she said. "If Biden is the winner, then he’s the winner, but it’s been so confusing with the absentee ballots."
COVID-19 complicated the absentee ballot process. In a decision pleasing Democrats leading up to the election, the U.S. Supreme Court let election officials in Pennsylvania accept absentee ballots for three days after Election Day if they were postmarked by Nov. 3, although those ballots were kept separate from ballots received by Tuesday.
Rietscha said she believes there needs to be a closer look at the barrage of mail-in ballots.
Congressman John Joyce, 13th District, and Republican members of the Pennsylvania Congressional delegation wrote a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration Saturday asking the state's leaders to “follow the law and ensure that Pennsylvanians have a free, fair, and legitimate election.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. tweeted Saturday evening a statement of victory.
“I've been waiting a long time to say this, but it's officially over," he wrote. "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are our president-elect and vice president-elect.”