Both nominees in Pennsylvania’s 35th Senatorial District expressed optimism that the City of Johnstown and surrounding communities will rebound strong from the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, and Democrat Shaun Dougherty will now spell out their plans for rebuilding the economy after they won uncontested primary races on Tuesday. Dougherty and Langerholc will run against each other in the general election for a seat that covers all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with parts of Clearfield.
“I think the area and the district is poised for the opportunity that’s ahead of them for innovation, job creation,” Dougherty said. “We are really poised to get ahead of the rest of the country and regain some of our marketshare that we’ve lost over the last decades.”
Langerholc expects local residents to be “resilient” and “hard-working” when facing the challenge.
As a first-term senator, Langerholc has supported eliminating vehicle emissions testing for Cambria County and using part of the state’s alcohol tax revenue to assist distressed municipalities in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program, including Johnstown. His Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights became law in 2019.
“I’m proud of my record,” Langerholc said.
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over these 31/2 years. I look forward to representing the residents, continuing the good work we’ve done.”
Dougherty, a Navy veteran, longtime restaurateur and advocate for victims of childhood sexual abuse, is seeking elected office for the first time.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Dougherty said. “To see my name on the ballot is a tremendous honor. The opportunity to serve the public is one that I’m anxiously looking forward to. It was a proud day to see my name on the ballot.”
