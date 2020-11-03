Richland Township resident Wayne Langerholc easily topped challenger Shaun Dougherty of Westmont to win his second term as state senator representing the 35th District.
“We are very pleased with the results,” Langerholc, a Republican, said Tuesday evening. “It’s indicative of what we were hearing out on the campaign trail.”
The district covers most of Cambria, Bedford and Clearfield counties. Langerholc was leading 78% to 22% in Cambria County and 84% to 16% in Bedford County, with Clearfield County not yet reporting.
Dougherty was still holding out a glimmer of hope with late write-ins and final tabulations pending, but he admitted, “I’m a realist.”
In Cambria County, Langerholc’s margin was 40,463-11,241 with all 125 precincts reporting. That’s almost 8,000 more votes than his 2016 final total of 32,619 when he defeated Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. to take the seat formerly held by John Wozniak.
“I knew it was a steep climb coming in, for a Democrat,” Dougherty said.
Looking ahead, Dougherty said he’d like to see the state government come together.
“They need to become more bipartisan,” he said. “They need to work more together. They need to work for the people than the parties.”
Langerholc said he strives to represent his constituents.
“The values that we represent resonate with the values of the 35th District,” Langerholc said. “I look forward to continuing the work we’ve done over the past four years.”
He agreed that bipartisanship is important.
“I’ve crossed the aisle many times,” Langerholc said. “When I go to Harrisburg, it’s about what is in the best interest of the 35th district.”
Before being elected to the state senate, Langerholc was an assistant district attorney in Cambria County and a Richland Township supervisor.
Dougherty gained international fame as an advocate for victims of child sexual abuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.