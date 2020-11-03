U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, who retained his 13th Congressional District seat on Tuesday, called for a collaborative effort when addressing the nation's major issues going forward.
Joyce, in his first race as an incumbent, defeated Democratic challenger Todd Rowley.
The congressman held an approximately 140,000-vote lead as of 10:30 p.m. in the district that includes all or part of Cambria, Bedford, Somerset, Westmoreland, Adams, Blair, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton and Huntingdon counties.
The Associated Press called the race for Joyce just after 10 p.m.
“I think we need to work together,” Joyce said. “I think that's so important. We need to have that opportunity to talk about what we need here. We need to support our law and order. We need to support our economy, to come out of this coronavirus with a better understanding of how to work together.”
Joyce joined Congress after a career as a dermatologist.
“We're in the middle of a pandemic, and I don't think there could be a more important time for Cambria County, Somerset County, Bedford County to reach out and overwhelmingly elect a physician-turned-legislator to work to provide better resources for them, better understanding of this virus, as we're on the path of recovery through the development of a vaccine.”
He ran on a platform that closely resembled that of President Donald Trump's agenda on numerous issues, including support for pro-life positions, fracking and gun ownership rights.
Rowley was seeking elected office for the first time after spending 24 years as a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, concentrating on counterterrorism and counterintelligence.
He conceded around 11:15 p.m.
“I congratulated him on his reelection win tonight for his second term,” Rowley said. “I did ask him, as one of his constituents, if he would utilize and focus his medical background and experience, as a doctor, his efforts and his position in regard to COVID-19, the public health crisis and health care for all Americans. He assured me those were priorities of his as well.”
