A pair of Democratic Party candidates running in their first local political races are looking to unseat incumbent Republicans in the area’s two congressional districts.
Todd Rowley, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, is going up against U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, in the 13th. Meanwhile, in the 15th, U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, is facing a challenge from Robert Williams, an emergency medical technician, minister and adult educator.
None of them face challengers in Tuesday’s primaries, so their political attention has already been focused on the general election for months now.
Glenn Thompson
Thompson is the dean of the commonwealth’s Republican delegation, having been in office since 2009.
As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Thompson has played a role in developing multiple pieces of farm-based legislation, including the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.
He recently introduced the GROCER Act and AG CHAIN Act that would provide federal tax holidays for individuals in numerous agribusiness and supermarket jobs that are considered essential and life-sustaining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson, if reelected, would like to expand his role on the ag committee.
“One of my goals is to become really the first member of Congress from Pennsylvania in modern history to serve as chairman of the full Agriculture Committee,” Thompson said. “That is something that would be an honor to be able to do.
“I’ve been a leader in the agriculture industry in both the commonwealth of Pennsylvania and certainly nationally.”
His Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, which overhauled the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, was signed into law by President Donald Trump. Thompson said one of his priorities is “making sure that education is always a very successful and accessible pathway to opportunity.”
He serves on the House Education and Labor Committee.
Robert Williams
Williams, a Cherry Tree, Indiana County, resident, entered the race when he learned no Democrat was challenging in the 15th.
He previously ran unsuccessfully for local offices when living in the state of California.
“The needs of the community are many: from rebuilding the infrastructure of our district, to finding a better way to provide quality medical care to the residents,” according to a message at his campaign website, williamsfor15.com. “After 12 years, our communities have been fed a great deal of promises but there has been no delivery of those promises.
“For your voice to be heard the community must, ‘Do Something.’ Robert is willing to take the plunge to ‘Do Something,’ and Robert is asking each of you to ‘Do Something.’ Join the campaign add your voice to the voices of reason and let’s ‘Do Something’ together.’ ”
Williams put his congressional campaign on hiatus during the pandemic.
“As an EMT, I will be out in the field, doing what I can to help contain and control this virus, and as a Christian we must come together and pray for one another as we never have before,” according to his website.
Williams did not set up an interview when contacted for comment.
John Joyce
Joyce, who was first elected in 2018, was recently named to the 15-member China Task Force that has been established to provide policy recommendations on issues that concern the two nations, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is part of the task force’s technology and competitiveness panels.
“As the China Task Force reviews our nation’s military readiness and economic posture against the Chinese Communist Party, it is an honor to help lead efforts to advance America’s technology edge and bolster our competitiveness,” Joyce said. “The United States must lead in innovation. As the only doctor serving on the China Task Force, I am focused on strengthening and protecting our supply chain for pharmaceuticals and other medical equipment so that Americans are never beholden to a hostile regime for vital supplies. This critical work requires a comprehensive approach, and I am looking forward to working alongside fellow members of the China Task Force to deliver results for the American people.”
When looking back at his first term, Joyce, a physician, said, “I think that we’ve been able to work to protect the citizens here from the large number of illegal drugs that permeate into our commonwealth and specifically into southwestern Pennsylvania, through my work on (the House Committee on) Homeland Security, and realizing that these drugs were coming not only from Mexico, but from China to Mexico and then here into southwestern Pennsylvania. That’s something that we’ve been able to be successful with.”
He thinks the 2020 elections will provide a “clear-cut” choice for voters “between freedom and socialism.”
“And I will always, always fight for freedom,” he said.
Todd Rowley
Rowley, who now lives in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, spent about half of his 24-year FBI career dealing with China counterintelligence and espionage.
“I understand the economic, military and national security threat that PRC (People’s Republic of China) poses to our country,” Rowley said. “I spent nearly six months living in Beijing as part of a U.S. Intelligence Community counterintelligence and security team in support of the construction of the new U.S. Embassy project. I know firsthand the intelligence collection techniques and capabilities of the Ministry of State Security and the People’s Liberation Army. They represent a sophisticated, persistent and overwhelming threat to our national security.”
Rowley thinks that “outside of the alleged linkage and wrongdoing by the People’s Republic of China related to COVID-19, all the misdeeds and taking advantage of us by the PRC has been well documented and to some degree allowed to happen by both Republican and Democratic administrations over the past 30-plus years.”
He called the United States-China connection “a unique and dynamic relationship like no other, specifically because of the economic ties we share.”
Rowley views the rollout of the China Task Force as “an attempt to distract and further shield (President Donald) Trump from what has clearly been a disastrous handling of this crisis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.