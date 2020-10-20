To Howard Terndrup, Cambria County’s voter registration has shifted from red to blue at a critical time – one that could see Pennsylvania Republicans lose their House majority in Harrisburg this November, he worries.
Democrats have held the 72nd District for decades – but given the sharp increase in registered Republicans over the past eight years, it’s clear folks are ready for a change, the Cambria Township man said.
Terndrup said he views himself as that change-bringer.
The owner of a landscaping business he founded 30 years ago and a former board member for REA Energy, Terndrup said he’s a fit with much of the region’s “local values” – and wants to see the area progress.
“I want to drive a new vision forward, that really focuses on jobs and try to keep as many people in this area as possible,” he told The Tribune-Democrat. “I just think it’s time for a change.”
Terndrup grew up on a family farm and describes himself as pro-agriculture, pro-life and pro-gun.
Like his opponent – incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor – Terndrup has gotten high grades from Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation and the National Rifle Association.
Terndrup’s “AQ” rating from the NRA reflects his responses to the gun rights lobby’s questionnaire – only because he does not yet have a voting record to back his statements, the NRA’s website shows.
“I think I have a common background (with voters),” he said. “And my values ... are in line with the way my own party votes.”
This is Terndrup’s second venture into politics. He made an unsuccessful run at a Cambria County Commissioners seat in 2019.
This year, he beat Patton-area resident Jerry Carnicella for the Republican nomination in the race for the 72nd District, which includes Upper and Lower Yoder, Middle Taylor, East Taylor and Jackson townships in the Johnstown area and the following Cambria County boroughs: Ashville, Carrolltown, Cassandra, Chest Springs, Cresson, Ebensburg, Gallitzin, Lilly, Loretto, Patton, Portage, Sankertown, Tunnelhill and Wilmore.
The district also encompasses the townships of Allegheny, Cambria, Chest, Clearfield, Cresson, Croyle, Dean, East Carroll, Elder, Gallitzin, Munster, Portage, Reade, Summerhill, Washington and White.
Terndrup said his background in service fits the job, because much of the work of a representative involves helping the district’s residents – often one family at a time – address local concerns with state services or government paperwork.
As a small business owner, he’s had to operate under a budget while also creating jobs as he grew his lawn care business, he said.
Terndrup said he also understands the region’s work-force needs, he said.
In recent years, Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, Admiral Peary Vo-Tech and others have increased partnerships with the private sector to train both school-age students and adults for careers in demand.
Terndrup said he would work to convince state leaders to ramp up support to enable more job training to occur in the trades.
Before COVID-19, there was a work-force shortage in many hands-on fields, he noted.
“(Young adults) can come out as 18 or 19 year olds with a living wage and no debt,” he said.
Trade schools are one way to divert people from leaving the area for work, he said.
Terndrup said he recently talked to a Maryland family with local roots who decided to return to Cambria County after they realized they could remain at their professional jobs by working remotely.
Given the region’s low cost of living and low crime rate compared to larger communities, the region could be marketing that option to bring natives back.
But in many pockets of Cambria County, a lack of internet access remains a roadblock, he said.
Terndrup credited the Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission for working on a regional approach to solve that issue – and said increasing high-speed broadband would be a top priority, if he is elected.
“The sooner we get rural internet for everybody ... the sooner we can try to stem that loss,” he said.
Insufficient broadband also causes other issues, he said, noting that it makes it difficult for people to sell homes in rural areas.
Terndrup estimated that half the county lacks fast, reliable internet access – which became obvious this year as parents and schools tried to make distance learning work in rural areas, he said.
COVID-19 also created other concerns, Terndrup said.
He criticized Gov. Tom Wolf for “over-aggressively” shutting down businesses – saying state leaders should have had more faith in Pennsylvanians.
“I think we demonstrated we could wear masks and work safely and follow CDC guidelines,” Terndrup said.
Heading toward November, state lawmakers are trying to find ways to make up a $500 billion budget gap that was magnified by the downturn, which caused projected revenues, including tax payments, to plummet this year.
Terndrup said he would oppose efforts to make recreational marijuana legal, citing concerns about health and safety in the workplace and on the road.
“It’s tough enough time now trying to find people who can pass a drug test for employment,” Terndrup said.
He said wasteful spending needs to be cut at the state level and acknowledged new revenue sources should be explored, but did not provide suggestions on how the state could generate new funds when asked for ideas.
The idea of tax increases should be off the table, Terndrup said.
But to fund the state’s growing education costs, Terndrup said he’d like to see the property owners pay less of the load.
A onetime Bishop Carroll chemistry teacher, he said the equation should be changed to “let renters pay more of a share of the taxes to fund schools.”
Terndrup is a 1986 Juniata College grad.
He and his wife of more than 30 years, Leigh Ann, have two grown children.
