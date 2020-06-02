Following tumultuous weeks during which Pennsylvania's COVID-19 deaths topped 5,600, almost 2.5 million citizens filed unemployment claims and riots occurred in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, commonwealth voters went to the polls on Tuesday to pick what candidates will run in this year's general election congressional races.
The local primaries were forgone conclusions.
In the 13th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, and Democrat Todd Rowley, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation agent, ran unopposed. Neither U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, nor his Democratic challenger, Robert Williams, who has worked as an emergency medical technician, minister and adult educator, faced opposition for their respective party nominations in the 15th.
But the process still occurred amid all of the chaos, uncertainty and grim news.
So, it will be Thompson vs. Williams, and Joyce vs. Rowley in November.
“I think that it's important to realize that the constitutional ability to still cast our vote in face of a pandemic, a novel virus, in face of protests, tells you that American democracy is still the right choice,” Joyce said. “It is what Americans want to see defended. It's what my responsibility in Washington is.”
Thompson said the election “speaks to the fact that we have a form of government that is resilient, from so many different perspectives, as a constitutional republic.”
Williams, a resident of Burnside, Clearfield County, put the election into historical context, saying, “If we stop the process, we go against our founders. We go against the grain. It is democracy at its best. It shows our kids, it shows the younger generation, and it shows the world that we can multi-task, we can work together and we can come together.”
Looking toward the future, Rowley, who lives in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, expects the general will “undoubtedly be a historic and unprecedented election” when “our country’s very essence and the democratic principles that guide us are being challenged like at no other time in our lives.”
The pandemic and race relations will be major issues during the upcoming general election.
All four nominees offered their thoughts on those issues.
Concerning COVID-19:
• Thompson: “I think the other initiatives related to COVID that are so critically important are the federal government's leadership and investment in vaccine development and testing, so that individuals can, if they choose to, see whether they have the antibodies for the coronavirus.”
• Williams: “The pandemic's not going anywhere. Let's be honest. We might be able to control it. We might be able to get on top of it, but it's going to be here for a while. So we have to figure out how to live within the confines of it and how to work with it. We need to respect and take care of our medical workers, our police officers and our firefighters.”
• Joyce: “The virus had such strong effect on our health and strong effect on our economy. I look forward to developing new therapeutics, a new vaccine to protect the people and the focus of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which I voted for in Washington and will continue to support to see how we can get through these difficult times.”
• Rowley: “Our country and the world is counting on our scientists to develop a vaccine to halt this deadly pandemic. But until they do, we must recognize that no American, no person is expendable and if following practical and prudent health and safety precautions will save lives, that is our duty to one another as fellow Americans.”
Concerning race relations and George Floyd, an unarmed, handcuffed black man, who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee into his neck for eight minutes, which sparked the protests and riots:
• Rowley: “Racism and hatred is a learned behavior. Until we stop teaching racism and hatred to our children, our society will continue to falter. As it is true we all have inherent prejudices and biases because of the society we live, the solution to racism and hatred is also held by each of us individually, and collectively that we must fight to overcome. As the events we are witnessing continue to unfold, it is clear we have much work to do regarding race relations in America. Without strong leadership committed to implementing real change towards equality and justice, these issues will continue to exacerbate.”
• Joyce: “The strife that we face right now with this appalling death, this unacceptable death of George Floyd allows Americans to express their freedom of speech, realize that peaceful protests is the way to have the most impact.”
• Williams: “I live in a very red area, and I'm the only blue person in it. And I live in a very white area, and I'm the only person of color in it. I don't have a problem with my neighbors, and my neighbors don't have a problem with me. So if we can take the small-town attitude where we all have to work together, be there for each other, we have to watch each other's property, watch each other's kids and we put that on a national level, we'll be fine.”
• Thompson: “The murder of George Floyd was a senseless and brutal action that will be answered with justice. While we have made great strides to correct the wrongs of the past, these few days have felt like a step backward. Communities throughout the country are grieving and before any healing can begin, the violence and destruction must end. We are at a crossroads in this country and as a man of faith, I pray we choose a path to a more just and righteous America, where liberty is protected and citizens feel safe in their communities and homes.”
