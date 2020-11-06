Some election night tension turned into triumph for state Rep. Frank Burns, who defeated challenger Howard Terndrup after mail-in votes were counted.
Burns secured a seventh term in the state House of Representatives with 1,683-vote win over Terndrup, an Ebensburg businessman.
The Democrat finished with 16,634 votes (52.5%) to 14,951 (47.2%) for Terndrup and 70 votes for neither.
"We came up with a good game plan and stuck to the plan and executed it," Burns said. "And we truly expected to win."
But Burns trailed by about 2,000 votes late Tuesday night, when Cambria County posted results that did not include mail-ins.
When Cambria's elections office stopped counting for the night with about 92% of the mail-ins tabulated, Burns was ahead by about 1,500 votes.
"Anytime you're behind, it gives you an uneasy feeling," Burns said Friday in his first interview after the election.
"But we were confident there would be enough mail-in ballots to make it happen. ... We knew how many mail-in votes were out there and we thought they would predominantly be from Democrats."
He said supporters and family members were fearful that the election was in doubt.
"They were in a bit of a panic; some were crying," Burns said. "I said, 'Just hang in there.' I had to put all of my supporters at ease."
Burns complimented Cambria poll workers for getting a high volume of votes counted quickly late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The percentages were similar to Burns' successful 2018 campaign against Republican Jerry Carnicella, when the Democrat prevailed 52.2% to 47.5%.
But about 10,000 fewer votes were cast in the district in 2018, with no presidential campaign on the ballot – with Burns defeating Carnicella 11,434 votes 10,396.
Burns said he thinks voters liked his "common sense ideas" for economic growth and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
"People are tired of partisan politics," he said.
The first order of business will be addressing the state budget, with revenues gutted by the pandemic's impact.
The Legislature passed an education funding plan to get through the end of 2020, but did not adopt a complete budget this summer due to the coronavirus.
Burns said the budget issue likely won't be tackled until January, when new lawmakers take office.
Republicans appear to have strengthened their grip on the General Assembly.
Burns said he would oppose legalizing recreational marijuana use as a quick revenue source, but might support legalizing gambling machines in bars and restaurants that could then be taxed.
"We will need significant revenue enhancements," he said, "whatever that might be."
