Thousands of mail-in ballots appeared to give state Rep. Frank Burns the edge late Tuesday over Republican challenger Howard Terndrup in the 72nd District.
With in-person ballots from all 56 precincts counted – as well as most of Cambria County's mail-in ballots – the Democrat from East Taylor Township held a 1,517-vote lead in the race for the state House seat.
Cambria County Election officials indicated that 92% of more than 17,000 returned mail-in and absentee ballots were counted countywide. It was unclear how many of those left remaining would impact the 72nd District, which encompasses much of central and northeastern Cambria County.
Neither Burns nor Terndrup returned messages for comment late Tuesday night.
Throughout the year, Burns campaigned as a centrist Democrat who represented the region's blue-collar work ethic and conservative values. Burns pointed to his voting record as proof.
As part of his pitch for a seventh term, he noted that he had opposed tax increase efforts by his party and fought to ensure small business operator's voices were heard in Harrisburg about their frustrations with the COVID-19 shutdown.
But this year's race arrived as Cambria County has continued to shift to the right and flipped voter registration to a Republican advantage, making the region a hot spot for visits by Trump campaign brass and the president himself in October.
This year, Terndrup campaigned that he better represents the district's conservative values – and that his priorities and beliefs matched that of Republican leadership in Harrisburg and Washington, while also touting his experience as a businessman and political outsider.
Both men highlighted jobs and job creation as their main concerns in a region that often lags behind many other areas of the state in job growth and employment.
