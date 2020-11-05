EBENSBURG – As ballot-counting continued in some parts of Pennsylvania and elsewhere in the United States, elections officials in Cambria and Somerset counties on Thursday shared more details on how ballots were counted more quickly here.
Shirley Crowl, Cambria County’s director of elections and voter registration, said six teams of two workers each counted the ballots.
Mail-in and absentee ballots represented about one-fourth of the 69,826 votes cast in the county. That number includes 17,378 mail ballots and 52,448 ballots cast in person on Election Day, according to data provided by Crowl’s office.
Crowl said her office finished counting Cambria County’s ballots at about 12 p.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. She said on Thursday morning that her office was busy counting provisional and military ballots. The county had received about 900 of those ballots, she said.
The number of people who voted in the election represented about 79.13% of Cambria County’s 88,246 registered voters. Counting of provisional and military ballots is expected to take the participation rate well over 80%, which Crowl said was the county’s highest level of turnout ever.
All in all, Crowl said she thought voting in Cambria County went “relatively well, considering the magnitude of this election.”
Tina Pritts, Somerset County’s director of elections and voter registration, said she thought the ballot-counting process went “very well.” She said 14 workers were involved in opening, scanning and counting the ballots, and they were able to finish the process, including mail-in and absentee ballots, by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A total of 40,235 votes were cast in Somerset County, including 8,300 mail-in and absentee ballots, or about one-fifth of the total, Pritts said.
She said her office on Thursday was getting ready for the county’s computation board to start on Friday certifying the results and reviewing and processing provisional ballots.
Crowl and Pritts each said their offices are still setting aside mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, but received afterward.
The U.S. Supreme Court before Election Day declined to take up a challenge by the Republican Party to a state ruling allowing county elections offices to count mail-in ballots received by 5 p.m. Friday if they are postmarked before the time polls closed Tuesday, but left open the possibility of revisiting the issue. The Pennsylvania Department of State directed elections officials to segregate those ballots in preparation for a possible legal battle.ELECTION 2020 | Ballot counting went smoothly in Cambria, Somerset counties, officials report
