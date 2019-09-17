State funding for projects to protect the environment and enhance recreational opportunities for area residents has been awarded to eight local organizations, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, announced on Tuesday.
“I am pleased that tax dollars are returning to our communities to help fund these important projects,” said Langerholc in a statement released on Tuesday. “These grants will help restore and protect our waterways, protect our environment, enhance recreation opportunities and improve the quality of life for area residents.”
The Central Mainline Sewer Authority was awarded a $60,000 state grant for a stream bank stabilization project along Jefferson Street in Washington Township.
Seven of the eight local organizations received funding for greenways and trails, including Portage Borough, which will use its $499,800 grant for improvements and repairs to the Trout Run Flood Protection project.
The Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority in Ebensburg was awarded $244,375 to design a bike and pedestrian link to multiple trails located in the City of Johnstown.
The City of Johnstown will use its grant of $100,000 for improvements to Roxbury Park to address maintenance and safety concerns.
The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy received $13,725 for the acquisition of 18.87 acres of forestland to expand the Sideling Hill Creek Natural Area, in Mann Township, Bedford County.
Gallitzin Borough received $70,616 for multi-phase improvements to the Gallitzin Athletic Park.
