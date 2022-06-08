EHRENFELD, Pa. – In conjunction with South Fork Heritage Days, Ehrenfeld Borough will host Civil War reenactors June 17 to 19 at Ehrenfeld Park, 105 Mount Carmel Drive.
A firing demonstration will be held at 3 p.m. June 17, followed by a women’s demonstration at 4 p.m. and a skirmish at 6 p.m.
The camp will open at 9:30 a.m. June 18 and feature skirmishes at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and women’s demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The camp will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 and feature demonstrations and talks.
For more information, call 814-495-9423.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.