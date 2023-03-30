Dylan Laverty has dreamed for years of holding an Easter egg hunt with other special needs people his age, and on Sunday, that dream will come true.
The event will be held at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point with the help of the Snapchat sensation Moneyman.
“We’re definitely looking forward to this,” the 17-year-old said.
Laverty is autistic and has always been interested in making friends, his mother Robbi Laverty said.
The idea for an egg hunt started when he was in middle school at Agora Cyber Charter School and was encouraged to pursue this interest by teacher Lauren Svonavec.
Dylan Laverty said he was inspired to come up with the concept when he saw other children with disabilities not being treated correctly.
“We want to have an Easter egg hunt so they can have fun and get to know each other,” he said.
Robbi Laverty said the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted planning, but her son never forgot about his idea.
When she saw that Moneyman was looking for unique events to host for the Easter season, she reached out on Snapchat to share her son’s pitch, but was unsure if she’d get a response.
Within five minutes, the social media icon had responded and was on board with the idea, and then Dylan Laverty contacted him to further explain his vision.
“Back in November, Dylan sent me a letter sharing his idea for an Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs,” Moneyman said. “I thought it was an amazing idea and had to make it happen.”
The trio has been planning the event ever since, and are looking forward to the hunt.
Sunday’s egg hunt was open to the public, but required pre-registration, which is now closed.
Robbi Laverty said there’s about 165 children that signed up.
There will be 6,000 eggs to find, with 10,000 pieces of candy, additional stickers and “lots of prizes.”
The area mother said she provided Moneyman with sensory toy options for prizes, and together they came up with placing eggs in a chain link fence at the stadium so that children with walkers or wheelchairs can be part of the fun.
Additionally, eggs will be hidden for all ability levels.
Svonavec said she was “thrilled” to find out her former student’s egg hunt was taking place.
“I knew that this was something he always dreamed of doing,” she said, adding that she, at one time, tried to help get it underway.
The educator taught Dylan Laverty from sixth through eighth grade, and his mother still keeps in touch, providing updates on her son’s endeavors.
Dylan Laverty said he is looking forward to his egg hunt and expects to “get loads of friend requests afterwards.”
Joshua Byers can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.