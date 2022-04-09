JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It had been decades since Carol Stouffer had worked on Pysanky eggs with her grandmother, but when she saw a class on the Eastern European art form would be held at Gallery on Gazebo on Saturday, she decided to sign up.
"This is much more complicated," she said.
When Stouffer created eggs with her Russian grandmother, the pair would use a twig with a straight pin stuck in it and wax from a candle on the stove.
She said the designs were "simple lines" back then.
Stouffer was one of more than a dozen who took the class led by instructor Jennifer Fleszar, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Despite the difference in technique, she said she was still having a lot of fun.
Stouffer didn't think she'd be able to make any kind of decoration in the beginning, but as she got going, it turned out better than she thought, she said.
Those in the class used a traditional kistka to scoop beeswax into a small receptacle, heat it up over a candle and paint it onto the egg where they had drawn pencil lines.
Fleszar said this is the "Batik" method of Pysanky.
Once one section of the design is done on the egg, which has had the contents removed, it's dipped in a light color dye.
As each portion is completed, the practitioners progress to darker dyes. Then the wax is melted off, leaving the finished product.
"I was just always interested in learning it," Grace Lechak said.
She saw the class advertised and joined for that reason.
Her grandparents were from Austria and Hungary, so, she was familiar with the practice, but had never done it before.
"I've always admired them," Lechak said of the eggs.
She noted that the designs were intricate, but Fleszar was a patient and helpful instructor.
Fleszar has been teaching the tradition of Pysanky for 30 years.
She learned how to decorate the eggs in a class similar to what she offers now.
However, that was throughout a few weeks.
The instructor said she pushes her students to complete at least one egg in the time allotted for the work, so they feel comfortable with the process. That could be two to 12 hours.
"I want them to go home and do this without me," Fleszar said.
The Pysanky tradition dates back to the Hutsuls, which were Ukrainians that lived in the Carpathian Mountains on the western side of the country. They believed that the fate of the world depends upon making the eggs, Fleszar said.
The more eggs made every year, the tighter the chains on a serpent and thus the evil of the world is kept at bay. If there are less eggs, the looser the chains and more trouble for the world.
Typically, the families had specific designs and dye recipes that were unique to them, Fleszar said.
Mothers would pass the tradition down to their daughters and the two would bond while making them at night after the rest of the family went to sleep.
Fleszar said she and a group of other Pysanky instructors have challenged themselves to teach more classes and make more eggs this year than usual because of the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian war.
Part of the proceeds from the sessions, such as the one on Saturday, will go to the Ukrainian relief efforts.
