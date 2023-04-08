JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Spring was in the air. Bright white blossoms filled the trees – and a bounty of Easter treats filled 5-year-old Omari Kimmel's bag on Saturday.
The Johnstown boy and his older brother, Dayvonn, were among a crowd of hundreds who circled Central Park for Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's "Bunny Hop" Saturday.
"It's our first time down here – and it's really nice," said their mother, Olivia, while Omari opened his bag to reveal candy, a coloring book and pencils.
The event was among a handful of family-friendly Easter events held across the region this weekend, including a holiday hunt at the Johnstown Heritage Discovery Center and Christ Centered Community Church's Easter "Block Party."
More than 30 children gathered inside Christ Centered Community Church in Kernville within minutes after their afternoon event started.
While music played and church volunteers prepared a spaghetti dinner, Kylie Hebden, 8, and her 5-year-old sister, Kelsi, were among a row of children using crayons, cotton balls and colorful construction paper to create Easter Bunny crafts.
"I love working with kids, so this is my dream," said Jessica King of Johnstown, while Melania Dixon, 4, squeezed glue onto bunny ears nearby.
The event also included an egg hunt, games, and several tables of donated clothes, toys and other goods for families who needed them.
Sidnee Baxter, an event coordinator, said this was the church's sixth Easter block party.
"When I was a kid, there were so many things like this for kids to do (during the holidays), said Baxter. "So I decided to make it my business to make sure these children get something like this two or three times a year – and so they know the community cares."
Sue Hebden, who recently moved to the area from Florida, praised the event.
"The kids just love crafts, so we're glad we ended up here," Hebden, of Johnstown, said, while her daughter, Kelsie, glanced upward to straighten out a pair of fluffy white bunny ears on her head.
Across the Stonycreek River in downtown Johnstown, it was a similar scene – except the Easter bags, baskets and bunny ears wrapped halfway around Central Park.
Volunteers were there to greet them with sweets, snacks and trinkets.
A severe spring storm prompted organizers to reschedule the event from this past weekend, so the turnout was a welcome sight, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Melissa Radovanic said.
"The weather is nice and everyone's in the Easter spirit this weekend, so it worked out," said Radovanic, who was among a dozen volunteers in the park.
It worked out for Ron Felosky's family, too.
Felosky, of Richland, brought his four sons to the event for the first time since "before COVID," he said, while his family walked alongside another Johnstown area resident, Kim Henderson.
"This is a nice thing," Felosky said. "These businesses are taking their time out of their Easter weekend to do this for the kids."
