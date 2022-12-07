JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – EG Associates Group is holding a Sock Drop for Seniors by collecting nonslip socks and slippers, puzzle books, crafts and personal care products for the residents of The Atrium, a Choice Community.

New and unwrapped items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 19 at the front of The Atrium, 216 Main St., downtown Johnstown. To schedule a donation pickup time, call 814-241-9004.

Those who prefer to make a monetary donation can email MACuster@theatriumcommunity.com to send a check to benefit the residents’ activity fund, or directly at www.theatriumcommunity.com/donate.

Note “Sock Drop” when making monetary donations.

