Sometime within the past two years, a bronze plate on the tombstone of Col. Jacob Higgins, a Civil War veteran, was damaged at Grandview Cemetery.
So an effort is now underway to replace the plaque.
A donation account – to help cover the cost – has been set up at gofundme.com/f/return-to-glory-civil-war-marker-restoration.
Donations can also be sent to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp #14, 132 Gazebo Park, Johnstown, Pa. 15901. Checks should be made payable to Col. Jacob M. Campbell Camp #14, which is a nonprofit organization.
“We’re taking this on as an opportunity, especially with Veterans Day being this week, to raise awareness of this and see if we can raise funds to have the marker recast and reinstalled on Col. Higgins’ monument,” said Barbara Zaborowski, a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.
Rob Koenigsberg, commander of Camp #14, added: “Our job is to remember all the Civil War soldiers so that nobody ever forgets about them. Redoing this plaque is one way that we can keep our mission and motive going.”
Higgins served in the Army from 1847 to 1865.
He was wounded during the Mexican-American War. Higgins later commanded the 125th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment – recruited from Cambria, Blair and Huntingdon counties – during the Civil War battles of Antietam and Chancellorsville. Later, he organized a local emergency militia when the Confederate States of America invaded the commonwealth in 1863.
He was a Grand Army of the Republic Emory Fisher Post 30 member.
Higgins died on June 1, 1893, at the age of 67.
More information about Higgins and the effort to repair his tombstone is available at spark.adobe.com/video/xRmH8xJS0Bbwc.
