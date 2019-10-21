A ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday near Ebensburg might not draw the attention of a new bridge or train station, Jennie Granger, deputy transportation secretary for multimodal transportation, said during the program at CamTran’s rural facility.
“It’s an upgrade to a transit facility,” she said. “It is not, in the world of media, a very sexy kind of construction project, but it is probably one of our most important type of projects that we do.”
By improving efficiency and workflow at the rural operations, maintenance and administration center, Cambria County Transit Authority will be able to reduce costs and maintain quality service, Granger said.
“We are always looking to identify ways to improve and to control costs because we know, ultimately, somebody has to pay,” she said.
The $2,080,941 renovation project began when the transit authority board looked into repairs for a heating system using waste oil. Not only was the boiler system failing, but waste oil had become very expensive and hard to get, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said on Monday.
The board checked with the state to see if there was funding available.
“PennDOT did a big building study,” Lucey-Noll said. “They decided a whole project needed done.”
In addition to new natural gas furnaces, the project included overall heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, an emergency generator, windows, and insulation and electrical upgrades.
A redesign of the operations center separated the scheduling and dispatch operators from the reservations call center to reduce confusion and background noise during phone calls.
A separate entrance for drivers and upgraded drivers’ lounge area improves the work environment, Lucey-Noll said.
CamTran’s fleet of rural buses and vans, along with its shared ride and reserve-a-ride call center, have operated out of the 1226 N. Center St. location since 2003. The facility was developed from the former Switzler Buick-Oldsmobile dealership through a $4.2 million project.
