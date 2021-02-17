Edward Johnson

Edward Johnson, a cook at Carrie’s Kitchen, 345 Main St., downtown Johnstown, takes a break from work, sitting in the frigid temperatures on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Johnson, who was resting near the park next to the restaurant, says he enjoys the fresh air, even when that air is cold.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

