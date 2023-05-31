JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Roxanne Ober said she doesn't think many high school students are aware of the numerous career opportunities in the aerospace field – not just pilots and technicians, but engineers, business leaders, specialists, interior designers and many more.
"Aviation is a pretty cool industry to get into," said Ober, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics director of admissions and outreach. "It's a viable pathway to a productive future."
Ober was one of three panelists on Wednesday at the Aerium Summit's high school education session that delved into not only careers but how PIA and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association are working to train the next generation of the aviation workforce.
Other panelists at the event at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport included AOPA Director of High School Outreach Glenn Ponas and Conneaut Area School District Superintendent Jarrin Sperry.
Ponas spoke to the crowd about how his organization connects with schools across the country to launch aviation curriculum that could lead to a drone or private pilots license and beyond, while Ober discussed the need for aviation maintenance technicians and how her school is helping with that. Sperry shared his district's experience working with the association thus far.
As of the 2022-23 school year, AOPA has partnered with 400 schools across the United States to implement curriculum and since 2017 around 47,000 students have passed through those courses.
At Conneaut School District, the collaboration was slow to start but has quickly grown.
Sperry said 13 students signed up initially – the educational institution is pursuing the drone pathway for now – but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed progress.
This year, after an in-class demonstration, 60 eighth-graders signed up for the courses next year.
"We're preparing kids for well-paying careers," Sperry said.
At his school, the offering is a science credit involving physics, weather, math and engineering.
"Like Glenn said, this is a hands-on program," Sperry said. "Kids love it."
The association provides free curriculum to schools, helps get those programs off the ground and set up meetings, among other assistance.
Additionally, students can receive a free AOPA membership that allows them access to a slew of professionals, services and resources to handle any questions or other needs.
When they graduate, they can then take their training and go into the commercial airline market where some companies will employee them while continuing their instruction.
Learners can also go to post-secondary schools, such as the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, to advance their education in a shorter amount of time because of the high school classes.
"This was an eye-opener and great seminar," Westmont Hillstop School Board President Robert Gleason said. "I think aviation training is in the grasp of many students in the Greater Johnstown area."
Gleason was impressed by what he heard on Wednesday and planned to take the information back to the district guidance counselors so they can introduce the aviation field to Westmont students and help them navigate the field.
For Portage resident Simon Girard, the event was informative and he enjoyed it.
"I'm interested in aviation," the 13-year-old home-schooled student said.
He was there with his father, John, who is encouraging his son's pursuit of a career as a pilot.
"I think it's great at 13 that he's got such great focus," John Girard said.
Simon Girard has nurtured an interest in everything aeronautical since he was a youngster and attended several of the Aerium sessions.
"As soon as I hear an airplane, I want to see what it is," he said. "I just want to learn everything about what the airplane's doing."
For more information, visit aopa.org and pia.edu.
