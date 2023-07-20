JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After approving David Angeletti's resignation at Thursday's special meeting, the Westmont Hilltop School Board appointed Mallie Stephens to serve out his term.
"I felt like it was time to give back," Stephens said. "I love the school district. They have done a lot for us."
The new school director's wife works at the elementary and his three children attend that building.
Stephens was one of two candidates decided between during the meeting – the other was Loretta Ciupak.
In order to be appointed, a candidate needed five votes. In the first round, Stephens received four and Ciupak three.
After some discussion, it was decided the best course of action was to vote again, and William Carney, who voted for Ciupak first, changed his vote so Stephens would get the spot.
He will serve out the rest of Angeletti's term, which expires at the end of the year.
Stephens said Thursday that he's unsure if he'll run for the open seat. but there is a possibility he will.
Since the term was forfeited, a special election will be held in November to fill it.
Interested individuals should contact their respective political party to get their name on the ticket.
During the meeting, the group also appointed a new principal and assistant principal at the high school.
William Aurandt, who served as assistant high school principal under Lynn Clement, was promoted to full-time principal. Clement resigned for professional reasons last month.
Dane Domonkos, who was principal of Jackson Elementary School in the Central Cambria School District for four years, was selected to take Aurandt's open position.
The new assistant principal and district resident said he was looking forward to expanding his leadership skills at the secondary level and was excited to join the Westmont team.
"I cannot be more thrilled for the opportunity," he said.
Westmont Superintendent Thomas Mitchell told the board that he's "very happy Dane has decided to come to work with Westmont Hilltop."
