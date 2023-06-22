Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation and 1889 Foundation are coming together to bring back the popular chef auction.
This year the event will be held on Oct. 11 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown and feature local culinary experts from restaurants including Balance, the Sunnehanna Country Club and Nemacolin Woodlands, as well as others.
“When we were approached for this partnership, we couldn’t say ‘yes’ fast enough,” Penn Highlands foundation board President Jeff Wood said in a release. “The college is growing and part of the foundation’s mission is to help students through scholarship dollars. Every penny is going toward scholarships. This even is going to change lives.”
The chef auction was developed more than 10 years ago as a way to help the community through the work of the 1889 Foundation.
An addition this year will be the spotlight on Greater Johnstown culinary students who, through a new partnership with the college, can further their education at the post-secondary institution’s Center for Culinary Excellence that will open soon in downtown Johnstown.
For the 1889 Foundation, the partnership and rekindling of the auction made sense.
“This partnership is very exciting for the 1889 Foundation,” 1889 President Sue Mann said in the release.
“Two of our funding priorities are wellness and education. Pennsylvania Highlands Community College offers much needed scholarship money to students and the academic offerings of the college assist the regional workforce.
“This partnership makes sense and will have great community impact.”
Restaurants interested in vendor options should email foundation@pennhighlands.edu or call 814-262-6448.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/chefauction.
