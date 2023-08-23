JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In a special meeting that ran less than 10 minutes, Greater Johnstown School Board handled some last-minute business before the new school year starts on Thursday.
That included approving a few hires, resignations and entering into a contract with World of Learning Institute to provide foreign language lessons to students this year.
Greater Johnstown is the latest local district to use the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 option for language classes due to a lack of candidates to fill the position.
"These specialized positions like ... foreign language, we're seeing less and less individuals going to college for these (careers)," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The contract for World of Learning is effective for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $28,750.
Students will go to a designated room with a monitor to engage in virtual education for the program.
Conemaugh Valley School Board approved the same measure at its August meeting.
Arcurio said despite approving the contract, her district will continue the search for foreign language teachers.
Also acted on were the resignations of an elementary educator, fourth-grade teacher, floating substitute teacher and two paraprofessionals.
However, acceptance of the elementary position for Chad Cordek was simply due diligence for his new role as middle school assistant principal.
Additionally, the Greater Johnstown board hired three teachers, a special education teacher and long-term substitute kindergarten teacher.
They also passed a motion to create a guidance counselor position at the middle school and culinary instructor role at the high school.
Arcurio said the only open slot in the district prior to the new year is the foreign language job.
She expressed gratitude to the new hires for recognizing that "this district is different and we are able to change children's lives in a profound way."
