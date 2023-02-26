Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat has discontinued the comic "Dilbert" on the newspaper’s comics pages because the creator, Scott Adams, made outrageous racist remarks on his online television program earlier this week, including urging white people to stay away from Black people. His discriminatory comments violate this paper’s values and cannot be tolerated.
Editor's note: Tribune-Democrat discontinues 'Dilbert'
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police, DA probing Johnstown bar owner's death as a homicide
- Southmont Borough welcomes bald eagle family
- Sheetz set to replace Galliker's products at more stores in March
- DA: Johnstown drug warrant sweep nets nine
- Grand opening, record hop planned to showcase renovated Windber ballroom
- Forest Hills Pharmacy sells $2M lottery ticket
- Police: Ex-employee stole lottery tickets from Richland Township mini mart
- Wife of homicide victim fails to appear in court; warrant issued
- Warrant, Buckcherry to headline Thunder's 25th anniversary; Cain, Ford, Kentucky Headhunters, Hells/Bells also performing
- Stabbing suspect reportedly tells police 'just shoot me'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.