Zach Shamberg

SMITH[mdash] Robert Allen "Al" Smith of Grove City passed at home on Monday morning, JAN 27, 2020 following a 5-month illness. He was 68. Al was born in Hastings, PA (Cambria Co.) on NOV 13, 1951 to William H. and Rita M. (Dumm) Smith. He married Sandra J. Jamison on AUG 15, 2001. Al retired…