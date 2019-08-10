William Lloyd

President Donald Trump did not invent political polarization, but he is a master at exploiting it.
Most elected officials attempt to broaden their bases of support in order to improve their reelection chances. If they cannot achieve that goal, they try at least to dampen the opposition’s enthusiasm for mounting an aggressive campaign against them.
In contrast, Trump’s approach is to belittle his opponents, equate their criticism of him with disloyalty to the country, and intensify their determination to defeat him.
With a low unemployment rate and a record-long economic expansion, any incumbent president should be a shoo-in for a second term.
Inexplicably, rather than relying on that good news, Trump is staking his reelection on a strategy of dividing us along racial, ethnic and religious lines.
The president is understandably frustrated that he is not getting enough credit for record-low African-American and Hispanic unemployment and for a criminal justice reform aimed at reducing racial discrimination. However, he seems not to understand that the rest of his record is obscuring those accomplishments.
Prior to becoming a candidate, Trump gained notoriety by promoting the falsehood that President Barack Obama was born outside the U.S. and, therefore, was constitutionally ineligible for the nation’s highest office.
Trump began his 2016 campaign by charging that many Mexican immigrants are criminals, drug dealers or rapists and by promising to make Mexico pay for a wall on our southern border.
One of his first acts as president was to ban travel to the U.S. from five majority-Muslim countries. (Curiously, Saudi Arabia, the home of Osama bin Laden and most of the 9/11 hijackers, was missing from that list.)
When a white nationalist rally and counter-protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in violence, Trump undermined his own denunciation of racial and anti-Semitic hatred by opining that there were “fine people on both sides.”
As leverage for getting U.S. taxpayers (rather than Mexico) to fund the wall, Trump ended an Obama program that had deferred deportation of about 700,000 otherwise law-abiding immigrants brought to this country illegally as children. Surprisingly, when Democrats offered to support Trump’s request for $25 billion in wall funding in exchange for protecting the 700,000, the president got cold feet.
Trump argues that most of the migrants coming from Central America do not qualify for asylum. However, even if his position is legally correct, he could at least have acknowledged their desperation.
Instead, the president claimed they are trying to “infest” our country, separated parents from their children, and detained people in cages with inadequate food and sanitation. Most Americans would not tolerate treating dogs as badly as the Trump administration has treated these human beings.
In response to criticism of his border policy, the president accused four Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives of hating America and called for them to go back to the countries from which their ancestors came.
Given Trump’s track record, it is not surprising that all four of them are female and people of color. It is also not surprising that two of the four are Muslim.
Trump picked these targets purposefully. The four have labeled themselves as “socialists” and have been at odds with most other House Democrats on numerous high-profile matters.
Nevertheless, the president correctly anticipated that congressional Democrats would be forced to close ranks around the four, thereby making it easier for him to tar the entire party as socialist, anti-Israel and weak on borders.
Subsequently, when another House Democrat sharply criticized the treatment of migrants at the border, Trump personally attacked the congressman (who is African-American) and the black-majority city of Baltimore (which the congressman represents).
The last presidential candidate who blatantly sought to divide the country along racial lines was Alabama Gov. George Wallace in the 1960s and 1970s.
It would be naïve to believe that we have overcome all of our prejudices since then; but Trump is giving us permission to say, and act on, those prejudices in a way that had been considered unacceptable for decades.
Although some people may not like it, the reality is that only about 60% of today’s Americans are non-Hispanic whites. Furthermore, that percentage is steadily declining.
Therefore, the question for 2020 is whether we want a country that does its best to benefit from racial, ethnic and religious diversity or a country that fears and resists that diversity.
How we answer that question may well determine whether we survive as a model for the rest of the world or are swept into the dustbin of history.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.