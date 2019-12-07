William Lloyd

Regardless of what happens in the impeachment proceeding against Donald Trump, our system of government may not survive a repeat of this process every 20 or so years.
In the first 185 years, the House of Representatives impeached only one president (Andrew Johnson in 1868), but the Senate fell short of removing him from office.
In contrast, the past 45 years have seen the resignation of one president (Richard Nixon) to avoid inevitable impeachment and conviction, the impeachment of a second president (Bill Clinton) and his acquittal in the Senate, and the investigation of a third president (Trump) with the outcome uncertain.
Because the overall economy is performing well, many Americans are willing to excuse Trump’s campaign to have Ukraine investigate his political opponents. However, his warning that the economy will crater if he leaves office because of impeachment or electoral defeat is bogus.
First, the more-than-10 consecutive years of economic growth the country is enjoying did not begin with Trump.
Seven of those 10 years occurred under President Barack Obama.
Second, whether or not Trump survives impeachment and wins reelection, there will eventually be another recession. More than 10 consecutive years of economic growth is already a record. At some point, the run will end, regardless of who is in the White House.
Third, although some of Trump’s policies have boosted economic growth, they have come with costs. His tax cuts have fueled runaway deficits. Furthermore, his rollback of regulations is a grab bag of rewards to various special interests rather than a thoughtful response to the arguments for and against individual regulations.
Trump’s defenders blame the impeachment inquiry on Hillary Clinton supporters who are “sore losers,” but the cause is more far-reaching than that.
By gaining a decisive majority in the Electoral College, Trump won the presidency according to the rules set forth in the Constitution.
However, about 54% of the voters cast their ballots for someone other than Trump, with almost 3 million more Americans choosing Clinton than him. In fact, Trump achieved his Electoral College “landslide” because he carried Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin by a cumulative total of fewer than 78,000 votes.
Significantly, 2016 was the second time in five elections that the Republican candidate won the White House while the Democratic candidate won the popular vote.
A president with a less confrontational style might have been able to navigate our hyper-partisan politics. Unfortunately, however, Trump has made matters worse by routinely pursuing priorities shared by only a minority of the country. Governing to please his political base may enable him to survive impeachment, but five more years of that approach to policymaking will make our polarization even worse.
Nevertheless, Trump might have avoided possible impeachment if he had simply respected the Congress and the courts as his co-equals under our form of government. No matter how frustrating “checks and balances” can sometimes be, the Founding Fathers did not intend our president to be an elected monarch.
According to Trump, Democrats want to impeach him because they cannot defeat him in 2020. However, history teaches that impeaching Trump is as likely to hurt the Democrats as it is to help them.
Although the Democrats were able to win a landslide in the 1974 congressional election a few months after Nixon’s resignation, the Republicans only narrowly lost the presidency in 1976 and then won it easily in the next three elections.
Similarly, although Democrats were able to gain a few seats in the 1998 congressional election during the run-up to Clinton’s impeachment, the GOP maintained its congressional majorities and won the next two presidential elections.
Most national polls project Trump to lose the 2020 popular vote by an even larger margin than in 2016; but state-by-state polls indicate that he might be strong enough in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to duplicate his 2016 Electoral College victory.
Another split decision could seriously undermine the public’s already shaky confidence in our political system.
Whether the president elected in 2020 is Trump or a Democrat, the winner’s agenda should focus on issues where consensus is possible rather than on issues where irreconcilable differences are certain.
There is no guarantee how long we can continue as a stable democracy, but our future will be bleak unless we prove to ourselves that we can solve problems, not just demonize each other.
Although four years of moderation would not satisfy either party’s activists or their allies on Twitter, talk radio and cable television, our country’s future may depend on it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.