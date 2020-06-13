William Lloyd

Reopening the economy should not be a choice between freedom and safety.
To slow the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and issued guidelines encouraging us to stay at home whenever possible. Coupled with directives from state and local officials, Trump’s guidelines helped push the economy into recession.
In response, the president outlined a process for each state to reopen its businesses safely, but a state was to begin that process only after a two-week decline in new COVID-19 cases. However, when many Americans objected to waiting that long, the president began pressuring governors to “liberate” states that had not yet met the criteria he himself had set.
He even accused Democratic governors of trying to hurt him politically by keeping businesses closed too long.
Many experts predicted that there would be a resurgence of cases and a higher death rate if the economy were to reopen more quickly than the president had originally recommended. Contrary to those warnings, the nationwide death rate has actually declined.
The May jobs report was much better than expected.
Media coverage of COVID-19 has declined substantially.
However, history illustrates the folly of celebrating prematurely.
Americans thought they had outlasted the Spanish flu by the summer of 1918, but the country then suffered a much more deadly second wave in September and a third wave in January 1919. Although our region has escaped the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, there is no guarantee we will be as fortunate if there are subsequent waves.
Because COVID-19 is so contagious, Trump himself opted to take an unproven medication in an effort to avoid becoming ill. Furthermore, he estimated that as many as 2 million Americans could die unless the public followed his stay-at-home guidelines.
Unfortunately, even with a months-long lockdown, almost 1½ times as many Americans have died so far from COVID-19 as died from the flu in any of the past 40 years.
Therefore, absent a miracle, the death rate will almost certainly increase as the country reopens.
Trump has promised a vaccine at “warp speed”; but he has also vowed that the economy will remain open, with or without a vaccine.
Faced with potential financial ruin, many Americans agree with him that more deaths is a risk we must take.
That said, the goal should be to keep the death rate as low as possible.
For its part, the Trump administration has called for the continuation of social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent hand-washing as well as the implementation of stringent sanitation measures to protect workers and the general public.
Although the president’s refusal to wear a mask and his frequent disregard for social distancing set bad examples, holding down the death rate and avoiding another shutdown of the economy will require self-discipline from the rest of us.
The sacrifices of the past few months bought time to replenish our stockpile of masks and other protective equipment and our inventory of ventilators and properly-functioning test kits.
Although Trump denies that he mishandled the early stages of the pandemic, the blame will fall squarely on him if health care workers are forced to fight a major resurgence of COVID-19 by once again scrounging for masks and ventilators and using garbage bags as makeshift gowns.
Furthermore, we cannot in good conscience ask workers to risk death in health care facilities, in meat processing plants, or in supermarkets and other retail establishments without providing them with protective clothing, immediately isolating those with symptoms of the virus, and promptly testing colleagues and customers to identify anyone else who may be infected and in need of quarantine.
Maximizing protection for both workers and customers will be complicated and expensive.
Similarly, heeding Trump’s call for schools to resume in-person classes in the fall will require greater devotion to hygiene and, in some cases, the erection of new physical barriers. Accommodating the smaller classes dictated by social distancing will also likely mean reconfigured school days, a non-traditional school year and additional teachers.
Those things will cost money that most states and school districts simply do not have.
Trump and congressional Republicans are insisting that any legislation providing more federal funding must include liability protection for businesses that are reopening.
Granting protection from lawsuits would be reasonable, but only if employers obey meaningful federal rules to limit the future spread of COVID-19.
Trump has bet his political future on prioritizing the economy over public health. For better or worse, he has bet our futures as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.