William Lloyd

An American does not need to be a Donald Trump hater to believe that our country is in trouble.
According to the president, the Chinese are at fault for allowing COVID-19 to spread beyond that nation’s borders.
Assuming that he is correct, it would have been logical to expect the virus to pose a similar threat to each country with significant travel to and from China. The fact that the U.S. has suffered disproportionately means that we have done something wrong.
Although we have only 4% of the world’s population, we have experienced more than 20% of the world’s deaths from COVID-19. Although our health care institutions are among the finest in the world, the rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. are much higher than the rates in most other industrialized countries. The blame does not lie entirely with Trump. However as the sign on Harry Truman’s desk proclaimed, the buck stops with the president.
Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic would have been a huge challenge for any president. Because the world has not previously experienced this particular virus, both scientists and public officials have been forced to make assumptions, some of which have subsequently proven incorrect. Furthermore, even with improving information, both the experts and the politicians are likely to continue getting some things wrong.
Interestingly, the president has decided to make “law and order” the focus of his reelection campaign. Both in ads and in public statements, he has warned that a Democratic victory in November would bring a new wave of violent crime. Unfortunately, he has yet to explain how a Trump victory would protect us from an even greater danger. Specifically, notwithstanding the president’s effort to divert attention from the facts, nearly 15 times more Americans have died from COVID-19 this year than have died from all homicides, police shootings and accidental shootings taken together.
Things might have been different if the pandemic had not occurred in the midst of a presidential election campaign. However, as is often the case in a crisis, Americans initially rallied around the president. As a result, his job approval went up and his standing in head-to-head general election matchups improved. Nevertheless, the president gradually frittered away that burst of support.
Trump had counted on making a strong economy the centerpiece of his argument for four more years. Because the economy cratered after he declared a national emergency and recommended that we stay at home whenever possible, the president panicked.
Instead of projecting himself as a thoughtful leader doing the best he could under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, Trump engaged in public disputes with other elected officials and with health care experts and suggested bizarre remedies such as drinking disinfectant.
His administration released guidelines for cautiously
reopening businesses, but Trump grew impatient and began pressuring governors to speed up the timetable even though most states had not yet achieved a steady decline in COVID cases. Although he paid lip service to social distancing and hand-washing, his months-long disdain for mask-wearing turned a simple tool for slowing the spread of the virus into a partisan symbol.
The president’s erratic leadership did not justify our own failure to practice self-discipline, but it did encourage the belief that the worst was over and that Americans no longer needed to sacrifice for the good of their families, their neighbors and their co-workers.
The net effect was a resurgence of the virus. Sadly, because we insisted on spiking the football before we crossed the goal line, it will now take longer than it should have to get everyone back to school and work.
The president hopes voters will overlook his months of mishandling the pandemic, in that he recently substituted a small dose of reality for some of the wishful thinking that had long dominated his COVID-19 policy.
It is good that the president committed funding to vaccine development, declared mask-wearing to be “patriotic,” scaled back attendance at the Republican National Convention and acknowledged that some schools may not be able to open safely in the next few weeks. Predictably, however, within a few days of his seeming “conversion” to taking the virus more seriously, he reverted to form by again questioning the need for masks, again promoting potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19, and again calling on governors to reopen their states more quickly.
No matter what happens between now and the election, the president cannot escape responsibility for the additional deaths and economic devastation that could – and should – have been avoided.
