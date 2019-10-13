William Lloyd

In the third year of Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are as unhappy as they were before his election.
According to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 70% of Americans are “angry” because they believe the political system is working only for the rich and powerful. A nearly identical 69% expressed that same view four years ago.
A desire for change helped Trump win overwhelming support in 2016 from voters in the “Rust Belt.” Because many of those voters felt “left behind,” they hoped that Trump’s background as a businessman would enable him to bring back the mining and manufacturing jobs that had once provided a middle class life.
Many were also optimistic that, as an outsider, Trump would “drain the swamp” of the elitists and special interests that too often frustrate the wishes of ordinary Americans.
Unquestionably, the president has been the fighter his supporters wanted. According to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 52% of Americans “feel satisfied that our political system is being shaken up and those who have been ignored for too long are now being heard and put first.”
That satisfaction helps explain why Trump supporters tolerate his self-centered behavior even though they would condemn similar conduct by any other public official.
Nevertheless, despite his continuing popularity in our region, Trump has not delivered tangible gains for most of those who have been left behind.
Although Trump’s tax cuts did help small businesses and did increase corporate profits, they also exploded the deficit. Contrary to his prediction, most major corporations have not moved plants from overseas or Mexico back to the U.S., made substantial new investments here at home, or passed a significant percentage of their higher profits to workers.
Furthermore, a disproportionate share of the tax cuts for individuals went to those in the top brackets rather than to the typical Trump voters in the Rust Belt. That is likely one reason Census Bureau statistics show that income inequality in the U.S. is worse now than at any other time in at least 50 years.
To the delight of many in this area, Trump did end the Obama administration’s alleged “War on Coal” by rolling back environmental regulations that had made mining and burning coal more costly.
However, both coal production and the percentage of U.S. electricity generated from coal remain significantly lower than 10 years ago. Without raising taxes on natural gas or providing new government subsidies for the coal industry, even Trump cannot overcome the fact that burning coal is less economical than burning gas.
Many in our region (including many Democrats) also welcomed Trump’s decision to challenge China’s unfair trade practices. Unfortunately, it now appears that Trump considered making concessions in exchange for China’s agreement to dig up dirt on his political opponents.
Trump could have increased U.S. negotiating leverage by enlisting the European Union and Canada to make common cause against China. Instead, he chose to start a trade war with them as well.
Moreover, even if Trump’s “go-it-alone” strategy does yield some benefits in the long run, numerous U.S. farmers and manufacturers will have gone out of business permanently and American consumers will have spent a chunk of their tax cuts on higher prices at Walmart and other retail stores.
As for draining the swamp, two Trump Cabinet members and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency left office because of financial improprieties; several other Cabinet members are under investigation. Although Trump eventually did force out some top appointees in the face of strong evidence, he was the one who hired them in the first place. So much for his promise to surround himself with only “the best people.”
As a candidate in 2016, Trump railed against the Bush and Clinton “dynasties” that had then controlled the White House for 20 of the past 28 years. However, his 2020 campaign manager recently predicted that there will be a decades-long Trump dynasty as some of the president’s family members follow him into politics. That sounds like simply replacing two sets of elites with a third.
Interestingly, no matter how much Trump supporters appreciate his efforts, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that only 27% of Americans are confident that life for their children’s generation will be better than it has been for their own.
There is no denying that Trump knows how to shake up the status quo. However, there is little evidence that he is building something better for the forgotten people in regions like ours.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
