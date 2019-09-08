William Lloyd

Although his supporters applaud his unconventional approach, President Donald Trump is endangering our national security.
Potential adversaries are less likely to risk armed conflict with the U.S. if they believe others would be fighting at our side. A prime example is NATO, which commits the U.S. and 28 other countries to fight together to prevent Russia from trying to dominate Europe militarily.
Trump is not the first president to pressure other NATO members to shoulder more of the burden of our common defense. However, it was shortsighted for Trump to threaten to shift a significant number of U.S. troops from Germany to Poland unless there is a sizable increase in German defense spending.
According to Trump, improving our relations with Russia justifies soft-pedaling that country’s interference with our elections, its destabilization of eastern Ukraine and its seizure of Crimea.
However, rather than promoting greater friendship, moving more U.S. troops toward the Russian border would likely increase Russia’s incentive to perfect the “super missile” it is testing.
Furthermore, in view of the American lives sacrificed to defeat Germany in two world wars, it is essential to draw a bright line between encouraging a greater contribution toward NATO and prompting Germany to worry it might need to become strong enough to defeat the Russians without our help.
Even worse, it was both bizarre and insulting when Trump canceled a state visit to Denmark because its prime minister refused to consider selling us Greenland. Forty-three Danes died fighting on our side in Afghanistan.
Picking a foolish fight with a NATO ally is no way to assure future loyalty.
Trump’s policy toward Iran is similarly misguided.
Under President Barack Obama, the U.S. joined the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union in agreeing to relieve Iran of nuclear-related economic sanctions in exchange for Iran’s commitment to halt its nuclear weapons program for at least 15 years and to submit to intrusive inspections. Significantly, the agreement left in place some sanctions the U.S. had imposed on Iran unilaterally.
In Trump’s opinion, Obama should have gotten a better deal that would have required Iran to forgo nuclear weapons forever and to stop funding terrorism. Because of those objections, it would have been reasonable for Trump to propose relaxing the remaining U.S. sanctions in exchange for strengthening Obama’s agreement. Instead, he disregarded the advice of our negotiating partners and unilaterally withdrew from the pact. Not surprisingly, Iran responded by stepping up its production of nuclear material, threatening U.S. forces in the Middle East, and seizing oil tankers.
In effect, Trump has risked ending up without even the limitations on Iran’s nuclear weapons program contained in the Obama-era agreement.
Although Iranian hardliners unsuccessfully opposed that agreement, they may well succeed in blocking any replacement, especially since they can now argue that the U.S. cannot be trusted to keep its word. In addition, Iran is well-aware that, rather than a better agreement, some Trump administration officials favor removing the current Iranian leadership from power.
Unlike Iran, North Korea already has the ability to hit the U.S. with nuclear-armed missiles and is developing submarines that could launch those weapons from closer to our shores. Therefore, Trump’s decision to meet directly with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un may have been worth the risk. However, by lavishing praise on a brutal dictator and unilaterally scaling back joint military exercises with South Korea in exchange for a vague promise of “denuclearization,” Trump betrayed his alleged deal making expertise. Unsurprisingly, Kim is now demanding sanctions relief before making real concessions and has resumed testing missiles that could hit Japan and South Korea.
As a practical matter, North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons entirely, but it might agree to freeze further development and to submit to inspections in exchange for the easing of at least some sanctions. Ironically, the best possible deal with North Korea might be similar to the one with Iran that Trump has scrapped.
Inexplicably, Trump is weakening his bargaining position by publicly attacking South Korea for failing to spend more on its own defense. Even if Trump’s criticism is legitimate, the timing can only embolden North Korea. Furthermore, if South Korea and Japan conclude that they can no longer depend on the U.S. for protection, they may develop their own nuclear weapons or become less reliable supporters of the U.S. in any confrontation with China.
Sadly, despite Trump’s incessant boasting, we actually are less safe now than we were when he took office.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
