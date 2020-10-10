William Lloyd

We should all pray for President Donald Trump’s health, but we should not reelect him.
The infection of the president, first lady Melania Trump, and numerous top government and Republican Party officials proves that COVID-19 can strike anyone.
Although the odds are that the coronavirus will not infect most of us and that those who are infected will recover, more than 210,000 Americans have already died.
Trump did not create COVID-19 or bring it to the U.S., but the evidence contradicts his claim that the administration deserves an A+ for having done a “phenomenal job.”
Although we have only 4% of the world’s population, we have suffered 20% of the world’s deaths. Although our economy has resumed growing after a crash earlier this year, fewer Americans are employed now than when Trump took office.
Virtually every public health expert recommends that we continue mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing until we have a universally available and effective vaccine. Following that advice is a small price to pay in order to minimize the number of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths until next April, when the president predicts there will be enough vaccine to inoculate all of us. Nevertheless, instead of urging patience, the president has chosen to endanger his own health and the health of the people around him, including the crowds of unmasked supporters packed into campaign rallies and other events.
Unfortunately, mishandling the coronavirus is not the president’s only failing.
First, even though he and his congressional allies have not proposed a viable replacement, Trump is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate all of Obamacare. If the court agrees with him, there will be no legally-enforceable requirement that insurers offer affordable coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions, no mandate that businesses with 50 or more employees insure their workers, and no government subsidies to help individuals get health care on their own.
Second, instead of outlining ways to assure long-term funding for Social Security, Trump is advocating the repeal of the tax that pays for the monthly benefits on which many senior citizens depend.
Third, despite initially supporting reforms to weed out bad police officers, Trump now lumps peaceful protests against racial discrimination with acts of violence by a small number on the left. At the same time, he downplays violence by his own supporters.
Rioting and looting are criminal acts that deserve prosecution. Most of us who lived through the civil rights and anti-war protests of the 1960s do not want a repeat of that period when some Americans decided that violence was the only way to have their grievances addressed.
Avoiding a rerun of the 1960s will require doing our best to resolve legitimate complaints about police practices and to guarantee even-handed enforcement of the law.
Fourth, while the president is preaching “law and order” for everyone else, he is threatening to ignore the results of the election if he does not win.
Each state has the authority to decide whether to allow mail-in voting and to prescribe the rules for that option. Although Trump repeatedly charges that the vote count in Pennsylvania will be fraudulent, it was a Legislature controlled by Republicans that approved “no excuse” absentee voting for our state. As long as voters follow the rules, election boards are legally obligated to count all of the ballots, regardless of whether they were cast at the polls or by mail.
Because Democrats and Independents are more likely to vote by mail than Republicans, Trump will probably have a lead in ballots counted on election night, but he could lose that lead in subsequent days as mail-in ballots are delivered and tabulated.
It is alarming that the president is asserting that whoever is ahead on election night should be declared the winner even though there are likely to be many properly-cast ballots yet to be counted. It is even more alarming that he has failed to denounce threats by some of his supporters to take up arms if he ultimately loses.
The election outcome will probably depend on those voters who like Trump’s judicial nominations or credit him for the increase in value of their 401(k)s or the improvement in their pre-COVID wages but are offended by his tweets, his bullying of anyone who challenges or disagrees with him, and his lack of respect for democratic institutions.
There is no á la carte choice for voters. Reelecting Trump means four more years of the full package – both the pluses they like and the minuses they do not.
