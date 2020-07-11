William Lloyd

Supporters of President Donald Trump want us to overlook his chaotic and divisive leadership and reelect him because of his handling of the economy.
Their argument is straightforward: The economy was great before the coronavirus pandemic. Trump was responsible for that greatness. And, Trump can make it great again.
Notwithstanding the president’s exaggerations, the pre-COVID economy was much better for some Americans than for others.
According to the Census Bureau, income inequality in the U.S. was the worst in at least the past 50 years. Many families were living paycheck to paycheck.
Furthermore, contrary to his frequent claims, the U.S. economy was not on the ropes when Trump took office. A record 75 consecutive months of job growth under President Barack Obama had lowered the unemployment rate from 7.6% to 4.7%. The Dow had risen by 131% from Obama’s inauguration until Trump’s election.
Admittedly, the unemployment rate under Trump did fall to 3.5% (a 50-year low) and the stock market did hit an all-time high. However, Trump did not create the pre-pandemic momentum. He simply kept it going.
Trump campaigned in 2016 as the “blue collar billionaire” whose outsider status and business background would lead to better times for Rust Belt regions like ours.
Although his tax cut helped keep the economy growing, it also favored investors and corporate managers over workers. Furthermore, in Trump’s first three years, the economy grew only about half as fast as he had promised.
That sluggish growth was inadequate to fuel a significant narrowing of the gap between those at the top and everyone else.
Trump’s principal strategy for helping blue collar workers has been a trade war. That will presumably continue to be his priority if he is reelected.
However, his decision to attack our allies rather than to enlist them in a unified fight against China’s unfair trade practices heightened global tensions without producing the dramatic improvements he promised.
Although the pandemic may convince some U.S. businesses to rely more heavily on domestic manufacturing than on imports, the net gain for U.S. workers will be minimal because a similar shift is likely in other industrialized countries.
Although globalization has unquestionably cost jobs in our basic industries, technology has also been a leading culprit. For example, it takes only one steelworker today to produce what it took five steelworkers to produce in the early 1980s.
Consequently, a second term for Trump that focuses on renegotiating trade agreements is unlikely to bring back enough high-paying manufacturing jobs to make more than a dent in our country’s economic inequality.
In addition to their failure to help lower- and middle-income families earn a bigger share of the economic pie, Trump’s policies are also threatening those families with major new costs. Specifically, the president is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the entire Obamacare law unconstitutional. If he succeeds, no employers will be statutorily required to provide health insurance for their employees.
The government funding that currently subsidizes premiums for those without employer-provided health insurance will disappear. Aid to the states to finance health care for lower-income workers will decline sharply.
A Trump victory in the Supreme Court will also invalidate Obamacare’s protections for Americans with pre-existing medical conditions. Those protections enabled many to get insurance at affordable rates prior to the pandemic and are likely to be essential for those who survive COVID-19 with health problems they did not have previously.
A pro-Trump television ad claims he “saved” health care. That assertion is laughable.
Trump has repeatedly promised a health care plan that would be cheaper than Obamacare while providing more coverage. Despite these promises, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that, in 10 years, 23 million fewer Americans would have coverage under the leading GOP alternative than under Obamacare.
A resurgence of the coronavirus is slowing the country’s reopening and threatening the economic recovery. Some well-known corporations have declared bankruptcy while others have announced deep job cuts.
Many small businesses face ruin because COVID-19 has reduced their revenues and increased their costs. Even if we avoid another shutdown, the Federal Reserve chairman has predicted that the unemployment rate in two years will likely be higher than it was when Trump became president.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, it could take a decade for the economy to return to its pre-pandemic level unless there are policy changes.
Regardless of how one grades Trump’s performance prior to COVID-19, four more years of the same policies will not be enough to make the economy great again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.