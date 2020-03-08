William Lloyd

The Pennsylvania General Assembly should approve pending legislation transferring the job of reapportionment to a commission of non-politicians.
The U.S. Constitution requires that congressional districts within a state be as equal in population to each other as is practicable. Similarly, each state House and state Senate district must be as equal in population as practicable to every other state House or state Senate district. Boundaries for these districts must be redrawn after the 2020 census to reflect population changes since the 2010 census.
The principal goal of the pending legislation is to prevent either party from imposing its own reapportionment plan that arbitrarily divides counties and municipalities to help that party win more seats than justified by its share of the statewide vote. The legislation could also reduce polarization by creating more districts in which both parties have a fighting chance to win.
Republican and Democratic nominees in competitive districts have an incentive to moderate their positions in order to win majority support from general election voters who, on average, are less partisan than the loyalists who vote in primaries. To improve chances for reelection, a politician representing a competitive district is more likely to compromise in Washington or Harrisburg than one representing a district dominated by that politician’s party.
Under present law, the Pennsylvania General Assembly draws the boundaries for U.S. House districts through legislation that requires the governor’s signature.
Because the Republicans controlled both houses of the state Legislature and the governor’s office in 2011, the approved redistricting plan enabled Republicans to win 72% of the U.S. House races in 2012, 2014, and 2016 even though, collectively, all of the Republican candidates in those three elections never won more than 55% of the statewide vote.
In 2018, the state Supreme Court threw out the Republican-approved map and redrew the boundaries. The result was a 9-9 split of the 18 U.S. House seats in 2018, which was generally consistent with the 55%-45% Democratic-Republican breakdown in the statewide vote.
Significantly, three of the 18 races in 2018 were decided by less than 5% and two more were decided by 9%-10%. In contrast, none of the 18 races in 2016 was decided by less than 5%; in fact, only one was decided by 10% or less.
The map drawn by the state Supreme Court will remain in effect for this year’s U.S. House election, but the Legislature and the governor must agree on a new map for 2022 and the four succeeding elections. The difference from 2011 is that even if (as predicted) the Republicans retain their grip on the General Assembly this November, they will have to compromise with a Democratic governor. If a compromise is not forthcoming, the state Supreme Court (with its Democratic majority) will presumably once again take charge.
Pennsylvania is expected to lose one seat in the U.S. House after the 2020 census because of slow population growth relative to the southern states. If the politicians continue to control the reapportionment process, the most likely “compromise” will be a crazy-quilt map that virtually guarantees eight Democratic seats, eight Republican seats, and one toss-up district.
Although such a bipartisan bargain should prevent either party from winning a disproportionate share of U.S. House seats, polarization could become worse because the number of districts likely to have a close election would decline from five to one.
Admittedly, Pennsylvania has suffered from gerrymandering of its state House and Senate districts despite the fact that the state constitution already dictates that a commission draw the boundaries.
However, rather than a commission of non-politicians (as the pending legislation would require), the current commission includes two elected legislators from each party and one “neutral” non-legislator who functions as the tiebreaker.
If the four legislators cannot agree on the fifth commissioner, the state Supreme Court makes the pick.
Although the court could appoint a non-political outsider, the temptation is to pick someone aligned with the court’s partisan majority.
Furthermore, even if the fifth commissioner on the current commission really is politically “neutral,” the commission typically does not try to create the maximum number of districts winnable by both parties.
Instead, the overriding goal of the four politicians on the commission is to draw a map that boosts their own reelection chances and the reelection chances of their party’s other incumbents.
It is reasonable to debate the specifics of the pending legislation, but the concept of a citizen reapportionment commission is sound. At a minimum, it would be better than the status quo.
