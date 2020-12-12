William Lloyd

President Donald Trump has put American democracy on trial.
Whether his post-election antics are evidence of a mental health crisis or a cold calculation to boost his political future, they must stop.
Despite the president’s repeated insistence that he won a second term, Joe Biden actually gained a 306-232 electoral vote edge.
Biden also received more than 51% of the nationwide popular vote to about 47% for Trump (a margin of 7 million votes).
Unfortunately, approximately three-fourths of the people who voted for Trump believe the election was “stolen” from him. It is understandable that they became suspicious when his election night lead in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin disappeared in the following days. After all, the president had proclaimed on election night that he was the winner.
However, there is a simple explanation.
Trump’s supporters overwhelmingly voted at their polling places in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin while Biden’s supporters overwhelmingly voted by mail. Because those state’s GOP-controlled legislatures would not allow the processing of most mail-in ballots before Election Day, a disproportionate share of the in-person ballots were counted first, thereby creating the impression that Trump was headed for victory.
When he spoke to the country on election night, the president knew that the races in those key states would tighten as the remaining mail-in ballots were counted. Trump should have warned his supporters of that fact, but he did not.
As is his right, Trump has mounted legal challenges to the election results. To finance that effort, he has raised more than $200 million. Although the president requested a total recount in Georgia and a partial recount in Wisconsin, those recounts did not uncover enough human or machine errors to switch either state from Biden to Trump.
The president could easily have paid for recounts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, but he did not. If he really believes there was mischief in those states (as he has alleged), his failure to request recounts betrayed his supporters.
Furthermore, despite dozens of lawsuits, Trump has failed to provide any court with credible evidence of widespread fraud. In fact, his own Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have not found any fraud that could have changed the election’s outcome.
In addition, the two states in which Biden’s winning margin was the smallest (Arizona and Georgia) have Republican governors and legislatures controlled by Republicans.
If the Democrats really did “steal” the election from Trump (as he claims), it would be logical that they would have “stolen” other offices as well. However, except for the president, Republican candidates did well.
The GOP still holds a majority in the U.S. Senate, almost regained the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, won a governor’s office from the Democrats and increased the number of state legislative chambers it controls. In Pennsylvania alone, the GOP retained the majority in the state Senate, increased its majority in the state House and flipped two of the three statewide row offices from Democratic to Republican.
This is the second consecutive presidential election in which many of the losing party’s voters refused to accept the winner as legitimate. If we are to save our democracy, we must take steps to increase voter confidence in future elections.
First, all states (including Pennsylvania) should allow election officials to begin processing mail-in ballots before Election Day so that those ballots can be counted at the same time as in-person ballots.
Second, states should move toward uniform rules about verification of mail-in ballots and the deadline for their receipt, the use of drop boxes, and the opportunity to vote in-person before Election Day.
Third, each state should adopt a procedure to replace any of its members of the Electoral College who attempt to vote for someone other than the winner of that state’s popular vote.
As an additional reform, many Democrats would like to abolish the Electoral College because their candidates won the national popular vote in 2000 and 2016, but lost the electoral vote. However, that would require convincing two-thirds of each house of Congress and three-fourths of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution. The smaller states would simply not let that happen.
In his quest to turn defeat into victory, Trump has pressured election officials, state legislators, governors, judges, U.S. senators and U.S. representatives to ignore the will of the voters and award him a second term out of partisan loyalty.
If we allow Trump’s tactics to become standard operating procedure for defeated candidates, our democracy will be dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.