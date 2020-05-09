William Lloyd

The outcome of the 2020 election should not depend on which party’s supporters are more willing to brave the coronavirus in order to vote in-person.
Turnout was above-average in both the 2018 midterm and the 2019 off-year elections and in some of this spring’s primaries. Maximizing turnout this fall is especially important because, in addition to electing a president, voters across the country will also be choosing U.S. senators and representatives, statewide officials and state legislators.
Unfortunately, unless scientists find effective treatments for COVID-19 sooner than expected, it is possible (if not probable) that there will be a second wave of infection and death later this year and that general election turnout will decline as a result.
Because of COVID-19, numerous states (including Pennsylvania) postponed their primaries until early June in the hope that the worst of the pandemic would be over by then. However, postponing the general election by more than a few weeks would not work.
Federal law requires the election for president, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives to occur on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Even if the president has the legal authority to postpone the election on his own (because of a national emergency) or Congress were to agree, the U.S. Constitution specifies critical dates that neither he nor the Congress has the power to ignore.
First, the terms of incumbent senators and representatives will expire at noon on Jan. 3, 2021. If there were no general election prior to that date, 34 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 House seats would be vacant. Without a House, Congress could not pass a budget or any other laws.
Second, the current term of both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will end at noon on Jan. 20, 2021. If there were no election for president, vice president, and the U.S. House and Senate by that date, the president pro tempore of the Senate (most likely a Democrat) would become the acting president until the election could take place. That would mean a change in party control of the White House without a vote by the people.
A viable alternative to postponing the election would be voting exclusively by mail.
The president is adamantly opposed to that solution because of the possibility of fraud, but giving citizens the option of casting their ballots in-person or casting them through the mail would be a reasonable one-time compromise.
Several Republican election experts believe that mail-in voting actually helps the GOP because participation by older, more conservative voters increases. On the other hand, a recent Stanford University study concluded that mail-in voting does not give either party a clear edge.
Notably, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Legislature last year approved “no excuse” absentee voting which, in effect, will allow everyone registered in our state to vote by mail in 2020 if they choose. Legislative Republicans would not have supported that new law if they had thought it would move Pennsylvania from the Trump column to the Democratic column.
Admittedly, mail-in voting would not be perfect. For example, at a polling place, the voter marks the ballot in secret. In contrast, a voter who marks a mail-in ballot at the kitchen table may well be watched (and pressured) by another family member and perhaps even by a party activist. However, voters appear willing to take that chance.
Specifically, according to four recent national polls, support for a mail-in voting option in 2020 is bipartisan and ranges from 67% to 73% of all registered voters.
Although it is unlikely that every state would agree to provide a mail-in option in 2020, the laws in many states already give voters the choice of casting their ballots at polling places or casting them by mail.
Of particular importance, voters in the six states (Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin) expected to tip the Electoral College one way or the other will have that option.
Without doubt, offering both in-person and mail-in options would present logistical and financial hurdles, especially for states whose previous experience with mail-in voting involved handling a relatively small number of absentee ballots.
Among other things, election officials would have to operate polling places for traditional in-person voting while also processing applications for mail-in ballots, printing and distributing the mail-in ballots, and verifying voter signatures before counting those ballots.
Nevertheless, despite the challenges, Americans should not be forced to choose between their right to vote and their right to life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.