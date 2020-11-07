William Lloyd

The best way to keep America great is to accept the results of the 2020 election.
What has made us unique as a country has been the willingness of election losers to acknowledge their defeat.
When all of the ballots have been counted and the legal challenges have finally been decided, about half of us will be happy and about half of us will be angry. Peaceful protest against the outcome is legitimate. Violence is not.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 election has been chaotic, especially in states such as Pennsylvania that did not previously allow “no-excuse” mail-in voting.
Despite a concerted effort to educate the public, a significant number of votes will not count because someone failed to follow the rules or the ballots arrived too late. Even if these disqualifications do not alter the national outcome or the winners in statewide races, they could be decisive in contests for U.S. representative, state senator and state representative.
As the differing rules from state to state have amply illustrated, we choose our president through the Electoral College and not directly by the national popular vote. The popular vote in each state and in the District of Columbia simply determines who will represent that jurisdiction in the Electoral College.
There are 538 members of the Electoral College. Each state starts with two members (equal to the state’s two seats in the U.S. Senate), then gets additional members equal to the number of seats that state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives. Although the District of Columbia has no voting members in Congress, it automatically has three members of the Electoral College.
Because 100 seats in the Electoral College are equally divided among the states regardless of population, the smaller states (currently dominated by Republicans) have disproportionate influence in choosing the president.
In fact, pre-election forecasts indicated that former Vice President Joe Biden could be virtually certain of victory in the Electoral College only if he won the nationwide popular vote by more than 7%. Although those forecasts prompted some Democrats to question the legitimacy of the election before any ballots had been cast, the rules are the rules.
This is not the first time politically polarized Americans have had to deal with a bitterly contested presidential election or with a delay in knowing who won.
In 1824, Andrew Jackson won more popular votes for president than his three opponents, but the choice of the winner fell to the U.S. House of Representatives because neither Jackson nor any of the other candidates won an Electoral College majority.
A political deal in the House gave the presidency to John Quincy Adams (the runner-up to Jackson in both the popular vote and the Electoral College).
In 1860, Abraham Lincoln won only 45% of the nationwide popular vote against three other contenders, but he won a majority in the Electoral College.
In 1876, disputed results in four states (including three southern states) deprived both Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. Tilden of a majority in the Electoral College. After months of wrangling, the final resolution gave Hayes the presidency in exchange for his commitment to withdraw federal troops from the former Confederacy. Hayes’ agreement effectively ended Reconstruction and opened the door for the “Jim Crow” South.
In 2000, the television networks initially declared Democrat Al Gore victorious, but they then reversed course when late returns showed Republican George W. Bush with a narrow lead in Florida and, as a result, a narrow lead in the Electoral College.
Although Gore had won the nationwide popular vote, Americans did not know with certainty who would be the next president. Finally, more than a month after Election Day, a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ended a recount in Florida, thereby assuring Bush of a 537-vote win in that state and a five-vote victory in the Electoral College.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won almost 3 million more popular votes than Donald Trump. Nevertheless Trump won a majority in the Electoral College because he carried Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan by a combined total of fewer than 78,000 votes.
The message for 2020 is that in all of these previous elections but one, the losers ultimately accepted the results. Significantly, the only exception (in 1860) ended in a civil war.
Despite our divisions, we have survived the past four years. We can survive the next four years as well. If we really believe in America, we have no choice.
