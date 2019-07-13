William Lloyd

As a candidate in 2016, President Donald Trump promised to balance the federal budget. He has broken that promise.
The GOP has convinced voters that it is the party of fiscal responsibility and that the Democrats are the party of runaway deficits. Whatever truth there may have been to the Republicans’ claim pre-Trump, there is no truth to it now. Despite Trump’s promise, the deficit is larger than when he became president and is on a path to a dangerous level.
The federal government budgets for a 12-month “fiscal year,” which begins on Oct. 1 and ends on the following Sept. 30. For the last fiscal year that began under President Barack Obama, the annual deficit was lower than when he took office.
If the Republicans really are the guardians of the taxpayers’ money, the deficit should have declined steadily with Trump at the helm, especially in view of the fact that the first two Trump budgets became law when the GOP had the majority in both houses of Congress. However, the deficit under Trump has actually gone up each fiscal year and is now about 35% higher than in the last fiscal year that began under Obama.
The ballooning deficit under Trump should not be a surprise. The budgets for the last five fiscal years that ended with a surplus were signed into law by Democratic presidents (four by Bill Clinton in the 1990s and one by Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s). In fact, the last Republican president to sign a budget with a surplus was Dwight Eisenhower (in the 1950s).
Trump predicted that his 2017 tax cut would make the economy grow much faster, thereby generating enough new tax revenues to replace those lost by cutting taxes.
That theory did not work when Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush employed it to justify their tax cuts for the wealthy and it is not working under Trump.
According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the tax cut is boosting economic growth, as Trump promised. However, the CBO concluded that the increased growth will not provide enough additional revenues to pay for the tax cut.
Consequently, the CBO estimates the budgetary impact of the Trump tax cut to be a $1.8 trillion addition to the federal deficit over 10 years.
For decades, the presidential candidates of both parties have pledged to reduce or eliminate the federal deficit, but 2020 is likely to be different. Admittedly, many of the Democratic contenders are proposing programs that would increase federal spending. Nevertheless, to their credit, most of the candidates are promising to pay for those programs by raising taxes on the wealthy rather than by making the deficit worse.
However, at least a modest Democratic plan to reduce the deficit would be welcome.
Unfortunately, the outlook if Trump is reelected is even worse. Specifically, the CBO estimates that, under the budget proposed by Trump earlier this year, the deficit will be a bigger percentage of the country’s economy at the end of Trump’s potential second term in 2025 than it was when he took office in 2017. Even more alarming, the CBO projects that the deficit as a percentage of the overall economy will more than double over the next 30 years.
Significantly, most of the long-term increase in the deficit will occur because of the ever-growing amount of interest the government will have to pay each year on the money borrowed in previous years.
Each dollar paid in interest is a dollar that is unavailable to pay for Social Security, health care, national defense, education and infrastructure.
During the Great Recession, federal tax receipts declined.
At the same time, the government increased federal spending in order to help stabilize the banking system; save General Motors and Chrysler; and provide cash benefits, food stamps and medical care for the unemployed and their families. The net effect was a temporary spike in the deficit.
Conservatives responded by savaging Obama for fiscal mismanagement, launching the “tea party,” and producing a landslide in 2010 that ushered in Republican control of the House for the next eight years.
The “tea party” may have exaggerated the negative consequences of deficit spending.
However, it is the height of hypocrisy for the most ardent “tea partiers” in Congress to have become stalwart supporters of a president who seems to care little about fiscal responsibility.
The country needs a party that is truly committed to deficit reduction. Based on its track record, the GOP is not that party.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.