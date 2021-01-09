William Lloyd

Republicans should choose four years of influence in Washington rather than four years of partisan obstruction.
Although cynics assume elected officials routinely ignore what the public wants, the No. 1 skill of successful politicians is knowing how to count votes. That explains why all but one Pennsylvania Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives signed on to President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the election results.
Most of these congressmen represent overwhelmingly Republican districts and are safe from defeat by Democrats, but they are afraid of the pro-Trump activists who could oust them in a primary election.
Trump wants his loyalists and their representatives and senators to keep fighting for him, even if that means sabotaging every initiative of the incoming Biden administration. Such a strategy might be emotionally satisfying, but it would be self-defeating.
No matter how much Trump tweets from the sidelines and how many rallies he holds, he will not have the power to improve the lives of his supporters during the next four years.
Shortly after the 2008 election, GOP leaders began plotting all-out resistance in an effort to make Barack Obama a one-term president, but their plan did not succeed in depriving Obama of reelection. Furthermore, obstruction may not even be necessary in the case of Biden.
Because of the incoming president’s age, it is quite possible that he will not be a candidate in 2024. Therefore, instead of trying to assure Biden’s failure, Republicans should make an all-out effort to shape his policies more to their liking.
At the same time voters soundly rejected Trump, they gave the country a Congress with razor-thin margins in each house. As a result, pushing Biden’s proposals through Congress will require bipartisanship. That presumably was what the swing voters wanted when they chose Biden for president but then selected Republicans for down-ballot offices.
Biden will be under intense pressure from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
However, the Democrats simply did not do well enough in the election for progressives to get their way. That means that, if Trump voters allow it, congressional Republicans will have a golden opportunity to moderate Biden’s proposals because he will need a significant number of their votes in order to accomplish anything legislatively.
In effect, if Republicans cooperate with Biden, Democrats will have to choose between accepting half a loaf and achieving nothing at all.
The coronavirus pandemic tops the agenda for most Americans. If Biden can greatly speed up vaccinations, the infection rate should decline enough to ease the burden on our health care system and also give additional customers the confidence to patronize restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, tourist attractions and retail stores. Helping Biden in that effort is in all of our interests, whether we voted for him or against him.
When this country was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, and on 9/11, most people put partisan politics second to defeating the enemy. With COVID killing as many Americans each day as died at Pearl Harbor or on 9/11, it is reasonable to ask us for a few more months of self-discipline and for adequate compensation of those workers and businesses that have suffered losses because of government restrictions.
Also high on the agenda is what to do about police shootings of unarmed African-Americans. Trump successfully branded most Democratic candidates as supporters of the “defund the police” movement, but even he recognized the need to improve police procedures.
Although congressional Republicans and Democrats were unable to reconcile the differences between their competing ideas in 2020, the issue is not going away. If they seize the opening, Republicans will have the leverage to make their views the starting point for negotiations.
Immigration remains unfinished business. Although Obama and Trump each proved that a single president can temporarily redirect immigration policy in meaningful ways, lasting change will require rewriting immigration statutes. Biden is certain to anger Republicans by unilaterally reversing most of the immigration policies that Trump instituted through executive action rather than through acts of Congress.
Nevertheless, Republicans will have a chance to save some of those Trump policies if they are willing to support an agreement that also provides permanent legal status to immigrants who are in this country unlawfully but who are otherwise law-abiding.
The choice is in the hands of Trump voters. What happens over the next four years on high-profile issues will depend on whether they insist on obstruction or whether enough of them give congressional Republicans “permission” to compromise with the new president.
