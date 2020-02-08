William Lloyd

We must decide what we want from Iran and what we are prepared to do to achieve it.
Iran has been an enemy since 1979, when revolutionaries seized the U.S. Embassy in Teheran and took 52 hostages. President Jimmy Carter’s failure to free the hostages before the 1980 election sealed his defeat. Just as with Carter, Iran could play a pivotal role in President Donald Trump’s victory or defeat this November.
Many of us who voted against Trump in 2016 nevertheless welcomed his opposition to endless wars in the Middle East. However, there are now more U.S. troops in that part of the world than when he took office. Despite his insistence on branding his predecessors as “incompetent,” Trump has discovered – as they did – that it is much easier to get involved in the Middle East than it is to disengage.
One reason Trump has deployed more Americans to the Middle East is to protect Saudi Arabia from Iran.
However, Saudi Arabia is no more democratic than Iran.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia was the birthplace of Osama bin Laden and most of the 9/11 hijackers, killed and dismembered a Washington Post columnist and allegedly committed war crimes in Yemen.
In addition, a Saudi officer (in training at Naval Air Station Pensacola) killed three Americans in a December terrorist attack.
It is in our interest to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and the ability to hit the U.S. with those weapons. That is why Presidents George Bush and Barack Obama imposed sanctions to weaken Iran’s economy. That is also why Obama joined Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Iran in negotiating a 2015 agreement to freeze Iran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Because the 2015 agreement was not permanent, did not prevent Iran from improving its missile delivery system and did not prohibit Iran from funding terrorism, Trump withdrew from the agreement and imposed sanctions that are now strangling the Iranian economy.
Trump is betting that his campaign of “maximum pressure” either will force Iran to enter a better agreement or will bring down the Iranian regime.
Unfortunately, Iran has a third option: raise the stakes by gradually increasing the frequency of terrorist attacks on Americans and American allies. Iran presumably fears a conventional war with the U.S., but Trump’s bragging at political rallies about his order to kill General Qasem Soleimani unnecessarily risks provoking Iranian hardliners.
Even if Trump does succeed in deposing the current Iranian leadership, history shows that the alternative may be no better.
For example, although U.S. intervention helped topple the Taliban government in Afghanistan that had sheltered bin Laden and his al-Qaeda followers, the Afghans have failed to establish a stable democracy after 18 years. Ironically, Trump is now on the verge of an agreement that could return the Taliban to power.
Similarly, although the U.S. invasion of Iraq ousted Saddam Hussein, it plunged us into one of the foolish wars Trump rightly criticizes and also failed to produce the democracy Bush predicted.
Furthermore, although the U.S. aided in the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya and Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, Libya is now in the midst of civil war and the present Egyptian government is at least as repressive as the one whose overthrow we supported.
Interestingly, a goal of both Trump and Iran is the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the Middle East.
Although a common objective might provide the basis for fruitful negotiations, there could also be undesirable side effects. First, a U.S. withdrawal would likely increase both Iranian and Russian influence.
Second, Obama withdrew U.S. combat troops from Iraq in 2011, but he subsequently had to send U.S. personnel back into Iraq (and also into Syria) to stop ISIS.
The U.S. Constitution makes the president the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, but the Constitution also explicitly makes Congress responsible for declaring war.
Although Congress did not declare war after 9/11 or before the invasion of Iraq, it did enact two separate legal authorizations for presidents to use military force against al-Qaeda and against Hussein’s government.
If a majority of Americans favor the continued use of U.S. military force in the Middle East, then Congress should enact a similar authorization setting the parameters for our involvement.
We should have learned from Vietnam what happens when presidents commit troops to armed conflict without maintaining adequate public and congressional support.
Before it is too late, we need a national debate about U.S. policy toward Iran and an up-or-down vote in Congress.
