Wayne Langerholc

As I stood with my wife on the corner of Main and Market streets on Nov. 22, I paused in thought.
With our daughters beside us, a multitude of people bustled about as the sweet sounds of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus permeated through the crisp air.
This was a moment. Not just a moment I will share with my family for many years to come, but a moment for our city and region.
Few would have thought this possible a decade ago. A parade? Light-Up Night in downtown Johnstown? Stores open on Main Street in the evening?
Yet because of the tireless work of so many individuals, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, along with countless other organizations, local, county and state leaders – our town and region are poised for and in the midst of a comeback.
You can sense it as you walk the streets, eat in any of the award-winning restaurants, or enjoy a drink and music. Or, as I had the privilege after the parade – attend a Johnstown Tomahawks game.
Downtown is a destination again. It is no longer a place to vacate after the close of the business day. There truly are great things happening again in our downtown.
Thank you to all who have given to this cause – keep up the great work. I am proud of our town and region and I look forward to many more moments I can share with my family.
And, I look forward to continuing to work with the wonderful individuals who all share the common vision of working for our town and region. They, as I, know this is a great place to live, work and raise a family.
Their work and dedication help create moments like the night of Nov. 22.
And after all, moments become memories that last a lifetime.
