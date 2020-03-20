During uncertainty and crisis situations, Johnstown has always been resilient in pulling together as a community.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic and with our daily ways of life being modified, we are asking you to share your kindness and support with our community.
We can choose how we respond to this current situation. Instead of panic and worry, we will focus on the best in each other and the place we call home. We can choose to be kind, compassionate, caring, responsible, friendly and supportive of each other to grow “stronger together.”
We are asking you to please help support our local businesses, our schools and our elderly who are being impacted by this situation.
Practice all recommendations by the CDC to create a healthy and safe environment.
Help prepare meals and snacks for students, or help with your local school’s backpack project.
Purchase gift cards for restaurants and small businesses to use at a later date.
Utilize “to go” and curbside pick-up options.
Buy digital music and merchandise by local artists.
Send cards to local nursing home residents who can’t see visitors at this time.
Help take items to family and neighbors who can’t get to the store and need supplies.
Check on family, friends and neighbors by phone, FaceTime or other technology.
Send thank you notes to health care providers, first responders, truck drivers, grocery stores and all essential businesses who are helping to keep our community safe and healthy
Thank you for sharing your love and kindness with others during this uncertain time.
A special thanks to all health care providers, first responders and businesses who are on the front lines helping to keep our community moving forward.
We pray that a quick resolution is found for all individuals impacted by this illness, and that we continue to grow stronger as a community.
God bless.
