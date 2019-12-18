Tony Joseph

Several weeks ago, there was a headline in The Tribune-Democrat that stated that many younger voters are finding the socialist movement of the left to be inviting to their outlook on the future of the United States.
I wondered why any God-loving American would even ponder the idea, knowing what has happened to other countries that have adopted socialist or Communist governments in the not-too-distant past: Russia, China, East Germany, Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea to name a few. All have failed their populace.
Some are in existence today, but they exist because of complete domination of the people and the country.
Why would younger voters be tempted to allow themselves to submit to be usurped by a government that controls all aspects of their lives?
The socialist proposals being promised by the Democratic presidential candidates are tempting to the misguided and liberal-educated generation that should be called the “I want it now” generation.
I am reminded of the spoiled little girl in the “Willy Wonka” movie who ended her solo song by screaming “I want it now!”
I believe there are many factors that are feeding this insane move to the left, but I will concentrate on the trilogy of entities that are at the head of the class.
The United States government leads the parade because of how it has evolved in my 81 years of living in this great country. In my 12 years of attending eight different public schools, we moved a lot because of World War II – from St. Michael to San Pablo, California.
Because of this, I have friends and memories all over the land. I remember starting every day of school with the class reciting the Lord’s Prayer and reciting The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
At Windber High School, each student had to read a verse from the Holy Bible – a different person every day. In 1954, the government wisely added “Under God” to the pledge. No one protested, burned the flag, sued the school board or marched on Washington, D.C.
We all took a few weeks to remember it and it made the pledge more meaningful. In 1962, the government removed prayer from public schools and, to add insult to injury, it banned the Holy Bible from public schools.
This action was taken to appease a very small minority who were offended by the word of God, but no consideration was given to the vast majority who are still offended by this action. They did this under the misinterpretation of the Constitution when they deemed it necessary to separate the church and the state.
Not in the Constitution.
The Constitution only states that the government shall not establish a religion of its own.
Shame on a government that disregards the wishes of the majority to appease a very small minority.
The second entity that is at fault for the movement to the left is the Christian faithful of this one nation under God who did nothing to show the government how wrong its decisions were: The three Catholic churches – Orthodox, Roman and Byzantine – and the thousands of Protestant churches, Lutheran, Baptist, Episcopal and thousands of others who claim to love Jesus.
They did not raise their voices in defense of prayer and the Holy Bible. They did not organize marches of protest or millions of letters to be sent to the government in Washington. They did nothing of any magnitude needed to stop this heresy against Christianity.
If the Supreme Court would reverse those decisions, the anti-Christian community would violently move against the government because they are motivated by hate and they do not realize it, but Satan thrives on their hatred.
Can we turn the clock back to a time that was free of so much division among us?
This is our country and we decide who leads us when we vote. Christians must ask themselves who Jesus would vote for. Problem solved if we truly want us to continue to be a Christian nation.
The main reason our younger voters are straying to the left is that parents and grandparents who were raised in the ’40s and ’50s attended schools that actually taught children instead of influencing them socially.
Who were taught to respect their teachers, policemen and priests and pastors. Who were taught the manners that are needed to respect all authorities and the feelings of their peers.
Fortunately, many parents have not stopped raising children with proper discipline – parents who are not afraid to say no to a child who screams “I want it now!”
Parents who take their children to church and to classes that teach love and morality and respect for each other.
Parents and grandparents who are not afraid of hurting a child’s feeling by keeping him or her on the proper path.
It is not easy to say no, but many times it is the decision we must make. It is important that we change drastically or the country that we know and love and remember will go by the wayside like other socialist countries.
If the silent majority does not speak out for itself and the liberals continue to vote us into oblivion, we will have to wait for another revolution in the far distant future.
I have faith that the love God and his holy church will prevail. Love trumps hate every time if it fights back.
Onward Christian soldiers.
I truly love God, my family and my country.
