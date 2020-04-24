Tony Joseph

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
This phrase in our Constitution has been shoved aside many times in our “one country under God!” How can we exercise our right if our governor forces us to not assemble in the house of God?
We have just completed two weeks of the “celebrating” the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.
Without this miracle of God, there is no Christianity, there is no church and there is no hope for salvation. Orthodox, Roman and Byzantine Catholic churches had services with only the required cantors, readers and other needed servants to perform the Divine Liturgy.
The doors were locked and the faithful could not enter because of rules set forth by the state of Pennsylvania.
Our hierarchs instructed the priests on how to serve without breaking man’s unconstitutional regulations set by Gov. Tom Wolf. The world is being attacked by the invisible enemy – the coronavirus. It is a terrible disease that causes illness and death.
We should be very careful in how we live our daily lives, doing all that we should do to not catch this disease or any other flu that is caused by a virus.
I do not want to catch this virus or any other disease, nor do I want my family or parish members to catch it, so we will continue to try to be cautious and live as cleanly as we can. But our hands are tied and our faces are masked by a state that has gone too far to protect us.
If we live our lives as we have through other pandemics, we will more than likely survive and have a free and full life of working, playing and fighting off colds and flus.
We will attend church, go out to eat, see a movie and enjoy a full and healthy life.
We are told by the medical experts how we need to conduct our lives to survive.
We are bombarded every day with numbers that reflect all who are tested, all who are sick and all who have died.
What a totally depressing onslaught on statistics that any first-year psychologist would tell us we should not hear. Once a week is more than enough to scare the mass public that needs uplifted at this time with the state being closed from living a normal life.
I am a God-loving American patriot, a priest, a husband, a father and a grandfather. I love God, family and country, and I do not want to see any government unwisely try to hurt any of them. Everyone who comes in contact with the coronavirus does not catch it, everyone who catches it does not get hospitalized, and everyone put in the hospital does not die.
I have heard the medical experts say, “I have no idea on how to fix the economy, I only know how we should live to stop the spread.”
It is like the surgeon or medical doctor who did everything correctly, but for some reason the patient died. The medical advisers may “try” to save some lives, but we will never really know how many.
But they absolutely weaken the economy to a condition that will need life support.
“In God We Trust.” We need to put our trust in God more now than ever before.
Before we open the liquor stores or schools or gyms or dining areas, we must let people pray in the house of God.
We need a miracle, and he is the God who creates miracles – just ask him. Christianity was built on the blood and sacrifice of the holy martyrs who knew they would die if they believed that Jesus is the son of God.
They knew if they walked into the arena, they would be eaten alive by the lions, tigers and bears. They would be beheaded, crucified and burned at the stake for their faith in Jesus. But because they did not cower in fear, Christianity has survived until now.
We cannot let their sacrifice be forgotten. We must never let the state close the doors of the church ever again or they will have died in vain.
This great country was built on the blood of brave men and women who fought an unwinnable war for God and country.
If we allow unelected experts who admit they know nothing about economics to control our daily lives, then our forefathers made their sacrifice in vain. This country needs to be strong in faith, energy and wisdom to survive.
Let us put our backs to the wall and push our way out of this hole that we did not dig before it is too late.
Make America strong again.
Make America faithful again.
