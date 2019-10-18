Tony Joseph

“I believe in one God, Father almighty, creator of all things visible and invisible!”
Christians, Jews and Muslims believe in the creator God. Christians and Jews believe in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; the Muslims believe in the God of Abraham. Christians believe in the trinity; God the Father; God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.
The Jews call him Yahweh (I am who I am). The Muslims call him Allah. Many other religious groups have a entity of creation, but I will talk about the God I believe to be in total control of his creation.
Billions of years ago, there was only God and His Kingdom. Suddenly, there was the entire universe. Some have theorized that there was a Big Bang and the creation of the universe started. I do not know the starting point, but if it was the Big Bang theory, I have no doubt that God lit the fuse.
Many scientists who do not believe in God have stated that the universe had to be in place by “intelligent design.”
I agree, and the only entity that would have the ingenuity to design the universe is God.
He has placed all in its order and he has taken his good old time on making the Earth what it is today.
We have people of little faith saying loudly and with great conviction that we are destroying the planet, and because of the “global warming” that we are causing, we only have 10 to 20 years left for humanity to survive on the Earth as we know it today.
God is looking at us and saying; “Oh you of little faith, you have no power to destroy what I have created!”
We may be able to dirty some of the waters and pollute some of the air, but it is totally impossible for us to destroy God’s planet. Over the billions of years of the evolution of the Earth, God has created many geological ages of real climate change.
It has been so hot that life as we know it could not have lasted for one second. It has been so cold that several “ice ages” have occurred.
The Mesazoic age of the dinosaurs was the age of enormous animals grazing in torrid temperature. The Cambrian age was when God covered marshes and swamps and giant forests with billions of tons of soil and rocks, which in turn squeezed the material to form coal, natural gas, oil, iron ore, copper bauxite, gold, silver and all other elements and materials needed to build a great world for all of us.
He has created it all for us.
He has given us the knowledge and the ingenuity to change these materials into iron and steel and concrete and glass and plastic and every other invention inspired by God.
Life is good, but we have people who would defy God and take that life away from us.
To manufacture all of these items that are vital to the life that we now enjoy, very high temperatures are needed to convert the elements into usable goods. Steel mills need coal and coke and electricity to convert the ore into iron and steel; power plants are more economical for electricity; planes and trains and trucks and cars are more efficient and powerful with gasoline and diesel fuel.
I could go on and on, but I think the point has been made: this is God’s planet and he will decide when we do not deserve to enjoy his creation.
We are renters and he has leased the land to us. We must continue to strive to make the air cleaner and the waters purer and more usable, but this is not the “Garden of Eden,” it is Earth, and we are blessed by God to enjoy the miraculous gifts he has given to us.
Those who preach the end is near remind me of Chicken Little, who ran around screaming “The sky is falling, the sky is falling!”
He sounded sincere and other animals believed him, just as many believe the “screamers” who say we have 12 years until global warming will destroy us. Is the threat of global warming real or just another scare tactic by the unbelievers?
I do not know, but if it is true, we can do nothing to stop it because it is the work of God.
It is his house that we are renting. Keep it clean, but live in it and enjoy it.
